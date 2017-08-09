Are you ready for the Constitution of Aotearoa written by Hone Harawira?

“We’re rolling out our policies on our website (mana.org.nz) starting with the Constitution of Aotearoa” said MANA Leader Hone Harawira. “It’ll scare some folks, but it’ll also make a lot of people feel glad that somebody is finally speaking their language”

“Our policies ain’t that flash, and there’s not a lot of big words, but we’re proud of them. They speak from the heart, they’re straightforward, they’re honest, they put people before profits and they’ve been written for the people who matter most to MANA – te pani me te rawakore – and we want to make sure they can understand them along with everyone else”

“We know they’ll appeal to a growing number of people in our society who are feeling marginalised, left out, shut out of the bright future that you see on tv”

“We want a constitution based on He Whakaputanga me Te Tiriti o Waitangi, we want the rights of our children to be the nation’s first priority, and we want the health and wellbeing of the people and the lands, forests, fisheries, waterways and seas of Aotearoa to be a priority over economic development.

We want the Ngapuhi treaty settlement built around the statement from the Waitangi Tribunal that ‘Ngapuhi did not cede sovereignty’. We don’t want the 3% settlement that government forced everyone else to take, or a ‘full and final’ settlement when our tupuna said the Treaty is forever, and we sure don’t want government telling us who should speak for us.

We want everyone to have decent warm homes, clean drinking water, free health care, free education and a universal basic income.

We want government to take back all the state assets they sold to private enterprise, to take back control of the monetary system from the banks, and we want to tax the rich pricks who have been ripping us all off for far too long and put their money back into the kitty, because there’s a lot of work to be done and them and the banks can pay for it”

“We want more kohanga, more kura and more teachers and resources right across the education sector, we want to keep schools like Te Kapehu Whetu because Mâori have the right to determine their own pathways to educational success – and we want education to be free”

“We want immediate steps to eliminate child poverty, starting with a Feed the Kids campaign in every school in the country, and free health for everyone.

“We want an immediate commitment to housing the homeless, not with ‘affordable’ houses that no-one can afford, but houses built by the state to house those in need. Stop foreigners buying existing homes here and force the speculators to sell all the houses they don’t need, and you’ll put 20,000 homes on the market tomorrow for first home buyers.

“We want community employment projects to get low income whanau back in the game of rebuilding their own future, and a commitment from government to keep those jobs going until the private sector picks up the slack.

“And we want tax breaks for the little man, for the small businesses doing their best to keep families working while government sits back and let the big boys rip us off.