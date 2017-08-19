A real leader doesn’t just watch the ship sink while justifying the course that put it on the rocks

So why have Green supporters deserted the party they once supported? Audrey Young says: “They are being punished for many things in the past five weeks but disunity is top of the list, or as leader James Shaw calls it, ‘messiness’.” And Mike Hosking argues it’s not only Metiria Turei at fault: “What a catastrophic mistake it will be if the Turei debacle sank the party. It is widely accepted now that James Shaw failed the leadership test. He should have cut her loose; by standing by her he looked weak and he and the rest of them are now paying the price.” Turei herself isn’t quite apologising for her impact on her party. At a public meeting on Monday night in Timaru, she is reported as being “unrepentant”, and saying that although it had been a “sad” few days “she was still confident her decision to discuss her past was the right one”

James Shaw has failed everyone. His job was to act in the best interest of the party, not to protect his co-leader as long as he could. Even when they could see it wasn’t going to work, he still had time to demonstratively kick Metiria to the kerb. It would have saved the party right there. Again, he missed that window. And if you think he’s remorseful, he is not. Ask him today, and he would do it all again.

As I said earlier, having James as a loyal friend is one thing, but his responsibilities were to all his MPs, the party at large, and to a degree, about 10% of New Zealand voters. To go staunch and righteous has caused enormous damage.

Shaw has five weeks left to save his own neck. But a disappointment he will continue to be. When the occasion called for leadership, he was found inadequate for the task.

The Greens have a brand. All they needed to do is show the children in front of clean rivers with the usual “Love us” messages, and they would have had 8-10%. But they wanted so much more.

Oops.

– Bryce Edwards, NZ Herald