Are we really supposed to believe Metiria Turei?

She claims that if she didn’t defraud the taxpayer, and if she hadn’t lied then her child would have starved to death.

That was her first woe is me story. One where we are supposed to believe that she was on struggle street.

Of course it was revealed that she had “flatmates” to make ends meet. That her fraud was small and inconsequential.

But there are pesky thing called facts…like this brochure of her child’s grandmother from 2005.

Does Metiria Turei really expect us to believe that the grandmother of her child is a heartless, uncaring bitch who was going to let her grand-daughter starve to death?

The evidence suggest otherwise. Anne Hartley campaigned for Labour in 2005 touting her caring abilities for her mokopuna. Little Piupiu looks very happy.

Then of course there is the revelations of that one of her “flatmates” was in fact her mother. Are we supposed to believe that, like Ann Hatley, that grandmother was a heartless uncaring bitch that was going to let little Piupiu starve to death?

Because that was the story Metiria Turei wanted us to believe.

There is much more to this tale of fraud than we have been told.

That is probably why Labour operatives are busily scouring habitation indexes to feed Newshub reporters and why Labour operatives are sending links to documents, like those above, and making calls to the tipline with stories and more information.

Whilst it is valid to ask these questions, what is interesting is where they are coming from.

This has all the hallmarks of Red on Green friendly fire.

Just three short years ago it was Labour MPs and mouthpieces that called this sort of stuff Dirty Politics. To me it was just politics…seems they’ve decided to drop all pretenses and rinse Metiria Turei with some good old-fashioned dirty politics of their own.