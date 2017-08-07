Repeat drunk drivers should be locked up. Not given a $2000 toy someone else can blow into

The Automobile Association is heralding mandatory alcohol interlocks as one of the most significant blows against drink driving in the New Zealand’s history. This week, Parliament passed changes to the Land Transport Act which simplifies the law for alcohol interlocks – a kind of in-car breathalyser that will lock the car if alcohol is detected. AA spokesperson Mike Noon said the devices reduce reoffending by about 60 percent internationally, and would now become mandatory for repeat offenders. “This sentence requires people to change the way that they are managing alcohol, because if you have alcohol in your system – even if you’re drunk the night before – you won’t be able to start your car the next morning,” he said.

Drunk drivers are worse than Metiria’s welfare fraud. Every time they get behind the wheel they have the potential to main or kill innocent people. Yet these people are treated like they have a cold. They are sent on their way again on a promise they’ll do better. Problem is, after a while it becomes clear some don’t.

And we have this idiots playing Russian Roulette with the rest of us every time we’re on the road.

I much prefer the Japanese way

If you get caught with even a hint of alcohol on your breath, you will be tested and most probably fined. But if you are over that 0.03 limit then you could be sentenced to up to five years in prison or subject to a fine of up to $10,000. But that’s only half the story. If you had passengers in the car with you when you got pulled over, they too will be prosecuted and fined for being so irresponsible as to let you drink and drive. And there’s more! The bar that poured your beers and then let you drive can be fined too!

– RNZ