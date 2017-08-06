The report into the dodgy Auditor-General must be made public

The report by the retired public servant Sir Maarten Wevers criticised Mr Matthews’ performance as chief executive of the Ministry of Transport while major fraud was being committed there. In February, Joanne Harrison was jailed for three and a half years after stealing more than $700,000 under Mr Matthews’ watch. He resigned on Thursday and a parliamentary committee agreed the report should not be published. Transparency International New Zealand director of ethics Charles Hett said the decision invited speculation and diminished transparency. “It suggests there’s something inside the report that he committee doesn’t want people to read about.

That’s exactly what’s going on. Someone else is being protected.

“If we want to continually create an environment to prevent corruption it is a no-brainer best practice to release public reports.” He said expectations about the Auditor-General were high, and the highest levels of integrity and accountability should be expected. “If the report indicates that … mistakes have been made then the important thing is for us to learn from them.”

This country is slowly going down the drain. We have party leaders that admit to deliberate 5-year fraud and want us to take it as an object lesson on the welfare state while one of the government seats of integrity, the Auditor General, has to leave his job because of shameful stuff happening on his shift.

But nobody is really allowed to know why. The government of the day is hiding the report from the public.

We’ve had dirty politics, dirty media… I’m sure we’re well into dirty government now.

– RNZ