Revised Labour List: The unions fight back

The Labour party, quietly, has tried to slip an updated List under our noses

The changes to the Party List are: Jacinda Ardern moves to no. 1 Kelvin Davis comes onto the list at no. 2, in line with the Party’s Constitution Andrew Little moves to no. 3 Everyone below Andrew Little moves down one position. ENDS

It shows that even Labour are not yet confident that someone at number 7 on the list is guaranteed to come back into parliament.

It shows that the Unions still don’t want to give up on their boy. Apparently they still need Andrew Little at the top of the party.

It shows this is just a swap for the sake of getting more votes, but it is Business As Usual in the Labour party.

This is now the Labour Dream Team:

1 Jacinda Ardern

2 Kelvin Davis

3 Andrew Little

4 Grant Robertson

5 Phil Twyford

6 Megan Woods

7 Chris Hipkins

8 Carmel Sepuloni

9 David Clark

10 David Parker

3 women in the Top 10. Another victory for the #manban.

Changing to Jacinda as party leader was pragmatic survival. She is now the PR front-end of the Labour party. Expect absolutely not changes in any other way.