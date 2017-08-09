Rodney Hide on staying staunch with Metiria

Rodney Hide is like Leighton Smith...he wants Metiria Turei to stay in her job:

#StaunchWithMetria. I’m staying staunch with Metiria Turei. She is doing more to undermine welfarism than Ruth Richardson commanding an army of ACT MPs could ever hope to achieve.

Our side must rely on reason and argument.

Ms Turei provides a more visceral response: she’s proved a lazy, lying bludger. Amazingly, the Beneficiary-in-Chief has become welfarism’s pin-up girl.

She’s perfect.

She fits every negative stereotype.

She’s lazy. Not for her working to pay her way through law school. No, she had a baby so she got a benefit. That allowed her to “have fun like other people do” by standing for Parliament for the McGillicuddy Serious Party and Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party.

She’s entitled. Ms Turei explains: “… this is the thing, people are entitled to have a decent life and I want every beneficiary to have enough money to be financially secure.” She has no thought for the families having to work to pay for her “fun.”

She cheats. Ms Turei found herself a bit short so she repeatedly lied and cheated to get more. She said it was for food. That’s despite flatting with her mum, having the support of mum-in-law Labour MP Ann Hartley and putting her address as her baby’s dad’s place. She’s said her baby’s dad was very supportive, too.

She didn’t tell WINZ the dad’s name. That’s because she didn’t want WINZ “hassling” him. She preferred to have the rest of us hassled by Inland Revenue.

She has no remorse. She would do it all again.