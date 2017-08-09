Rodney Hide on staying staunch with Metiria

Rodney Hide is like Leighton Smith...he wants Metiria Turei to stay in her job:
#StaunchWithMetria. I’m staying staunch with Metiria Turei. She is doing more to undermine welfarism than Ruth Richardson commanding an army of ACT MPs could ever hope to achieve.
Our side must rely on reason and argument.
Ms Turei provides a more visceral response: she’s proved a lazy, lying bludger. Amazingly, the Beneficiary-in-Chief has become welfarism’s pin-up girl.
She’s perfect.
She fits every negative stereotype.
She’s lazy. Not for her working to pay her way through law school. No, she had a baby so she got a benefit. That allowed her to “have fun like other people do” by standing for Parliament for the McGillicuddy Serious Party and Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party.
She’s entitled. Ms Turei explains: “… this is the thing, people are entitled to have a decent life and I want every beneficiary to have enough money to be financially secure.” She has no thought for the families having to work to pay for her “fun.”
She cheats. Ms Turei found herself a bit short so she repeatedly lied and cheated to get more. She said it was for food. That’s despite flatting with her mum, having the support of mum-in-law Labour MP Ann Hartley and putting her address as her baby’s dad’s place. She’s said her baby’s dad was very supportive, too.
She didn’t tell WINZ the dad’s name. That’s because she didn’t want WINZ “hassling” him. She preferred to have the rest of us hassled by Inland Revenue.
She has no remorse. She would do it all again.
And yet she has no idea the damage she is doing to her party and she has no idea at the utter disdain that taxpayers think about her and her bludging ways.
She refuses to answer the obvious questions such as who she was living with and what other support she was receiving. She says that’s altogether too intrusive. She should just be allowed the money she needs, no questions asked.
She obviously hasn’t been on the end of an IRD audit.
She may well be, along with the baby daddy who has been revealed with all of this.
Ms Turei began as a victim. She was driven to lie and cheat by a heartless government that wouldn’t provide her with enough of other people’s money. She has now become a courageous heroine. According to her supporters, her cheating ways makes her brave and honest.
Left-winger Chris Trotter places her alongside Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela.
But middle-of-the-road lefties have always been anxious to avoid the perception that benefit fraud is systemic. Former minister Steve Maharey explains: “The ministry takes a zero tolerance approach to benefit … because it undermines people’s confidence in the benefit system. If taxpayers suspect that some people are defrauding the ministry, this could cause a backlash against beneficiaries.”
Quite. That’s the backlash Ms Turei and her supporters have unleashed.
I absolutely love it. Nothing shows the perversion of the modern welfare system better than Metiria Turei. We need her in Parliament. And when she’s gone she deserves a very large monument to ensure we don’t forget.
Her goose is cooked, politically. Like all geese that end up on a platter, it has to be cooked nice and slow.
-NBR
