Rodney Hide thinks Lucy Lawless should practice what she preaches, I agree.

I read in the paper that, “We know beyond a doubt that we can’t burn a single barrel of oil from a new well if we are to avoid a climate catastrophe.”

My V8s burn a barrel a month. Each.

The statement, of course, is nonsense. The climate system is not that finely balanced. It can’t distinguish new wells from old wells.

The quote is from actress Lucy Lawless who has been bobbing about in Arctic waters with Greenpeace, protesting oil drilling off the Norwegian coast.

(I am proud to say, parenthetically, that I have worked on drilling platforms in those waters).

My purpose with the quote is not just to make fun of Ms Lawless but also to draw attention to how campaigns such as hers have become dreadfully formulaic and totally devoid of content.

Here’s the plan: we will burn a great deal of fossil fuel to travel across to the other side of the world. We will then steam up to the Arctic. We will don the flashest gear all made possible by oil. We will jump in the water and … hold up a sign. And take photographs of ourselves doing it.

That will show them!

To get publicity we take a celebrity. Actors and actresses are best. They’re well-known and can read lines. They don’t ask hard questions. They like the publicity.

We will get the celebrity to say really dumb things. It doesn’t matter that they are not true. It’s best they are hyperbolic because what matters is that they get reported. The celebrities aren’t aboard for their knowledge or integrity.

It all works. The media want stories. Greenpeace package them up nicely with celebrities doing dramatic things.

The formula is repeated year in, year out. It works every time. It doesn’t matter that the oil, gas and coal industry goes from strength to strength. Indeed, it’s crucial they keep going. Absent fossil fuels and Greenpeace would have to make do saving seal pups.