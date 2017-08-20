Rodney Hide is wrong on Chris Hipkins

Rodney Hide thinks Chris Hipkins has been unfairly maligned for his role in a dirty politics hit job by the ALP.

He’s wrong.

Poor Labour MP Chris Hipkins has been cruelly and unfairly under the gun.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop went full battleship, declaring, “Should there be a change of Government, I would find it very hard to build trust with those involved in allegations designed to undermine the Government of Australia.”

Winston Peters declared that if Hipkins was a NZ Firster he would be shunted to the bottom of their party list. Even “relentlessly positive” new Labour leader Jacinda Ardern rebuked him.

Gerry Brownlee described Hipkins’ behaviour as “extraordinary”, in allowing himself to be used in an attempt to bring down a party in another country.

And what dastardly crime did Hipkins commit to cop the wrath of two Governments and his own leader?

He simply asked through Parliament two questions like whether “a child born in Australia to a New Zealand father [would] automatically have New Zealand citizenship”.

He made no allegations. He took part in no dirty tricks. He didn’t dig dirt.

He just asked a very reasonable parliamentary question.

Of course, the answer to the question has set off a thermonuclear device in Australian politics, with Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce discovering that through his Kiwi father he is a New Zealand citizen and hence may well be ineligible to serve in the Australian Parliament.

But none of this is Hipkins’ fault.