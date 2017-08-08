Rotorua Lakes council dumps Mudtopia

Mudtopia Festival will no longer be importing mud powder from South Korea. Five tonnes of cosmetic mud powder was to have been imported for Mudtopia, which was inspired by South Korea’s Boryeong mud festival. The $90,000 cost was earmarked in the event’s budget, which includes funding from Rotorua Lakes Council, the government’s major events fund, sponsorship and ticket sales. The council said it had been working with the Ministry of Primary Industries to ensure there would be no biosecurity risk from the treated mud power. But it has now decided not to import the product to alleviate public unease.

That just leaves the media and the Taxpayers’ Union to be sued for defamation I guess.

Cosmetic Mud Powder is big business in South Korea. Instead of importing it, the Rotorua brainiacs should be making and exporting their own.

Oh wait…

In all fairness, the Foot and Mouth panic was a bit Flat Earth. The mud powder is an inert clay. But, perception is reality, and who wants to wallow around in diseased mud?

That doesn’t remove the stupendous lack of judgement of the Rotorua Lakes Council to import mud to Rotorua. Seriously, if we heard of someone importing Sand to the Sahara we would all point and laugh.

There was no way that was ever going to work out well.

Mind you, the idea itself was just fine

Will be interesting to know the real reason behind needing to import Korean mud. Could it be that the Koha to the locals was far in excess of $90,000?

Anyone from Rotorua want to launch a Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act request for all communications: written, emailed, video, file notes, drafts, reports, meeting minutes and call logs, travel costs, and so on?

– RNZ