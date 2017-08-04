The Rotorua mud fight is projected to lose up to half a million dollars, and it is all the media’s fault for pointing out the idiocy

A new financial forecast for Rotorua’s Mudtopia festival suggests the December event could have a deficit of more than $500,000. It comes as Rotorua MP Todd McClay confirms he has written to MPI Minister Nathan Guy seeking urgent clarification over the importation of the mud powder from South Korea. The new financial forecast follows widespread negative public reaction to the planned importation of five tonnes of South Korean mud. This reaction, organisers say, was due to “negative media publicity”, which in turn has increased the risk of sponsorships and ticket sales being affected. The report was presented under urgent business at this morning’s Rotorua Lakes Council Operations and Monitoring Committee meeting.

Word is that the Taxpayers’ Union is likely to be sued by the Rotorua Lakes Council for highlighting the public outrage behind importing $90,000 (5 tonnes!) of South Korean dried mud powder when a few million tonnes of mud is literally bubbling away less than a kilometre from the council’s chambers.

After an at times emotional debate, the committee voted against a motion to cancel the purchase of the South Korean mud, with councillors Mark Gould, Peter Bentley, Rob Kent and Rural Community Board member Bob Martin in favour of canning the deal. Council acting group manager operations Henry Weston suggested media coverage of the decision to buy $90,000 worth of South Korean mud had been both “incomplete and misleading” and potentially “put some funding streams at risk”. He did not elaborate on how in his view it was incomplete or misleading. A new “optimistic” forecast suggests the event could make a profit in its first year of $95,885, the “realistic” forecast shows a deficit of $234,381 while a “pessimistic” forecast suggests the deficit could be up to $575,871.

Well, I’m not a financial genius, but by not importing the mud and using local mud (would that not promote Rotorua? I mean… WTHell?) that’s $90,000 saved straight away.

A realistic deficit of a quarter of a million dollars. Well done Rotorua ratepayers. You elected yourself a fine bunch of troughers. It’s only rate and taxpayer money. And there is always more of that.

– NZ Herald