The sandpit argument explained

Logical fallacies are the official name for sandpit arguments but I prefer their slang description as they are child like in their logic.

Children when caught doing something wrong often defend themselves with the argument that ” so and so did it too.” In their undeveloped little minds, they think that evidence of someone else’s wrongdoing somehow justifies or excuses their wrongdoing. Some even think that their argument proves that what they did was right as someone else has done it too.

When people debate political issues on blogs and on social media I am often amazed at how many think that saying but “so and so does or did it too” is a reasonable response to a criticism of someone’s actions. Green supporters, for example, came up with the Bill English defence for Metiria Turei’s fraud.

In Britain activist Tommy Robinson is standing up for the hundreds of victims of Muslim rape gangs whose suffering and abuse was ignored by the British police for twenty years for fear of offending Muslims and being accused of being Islamophobic. He is being attacked for standing up for all these victims or rape, violence, torture and abuse with this sandpit argument ” But there are men who rape who are not Muslims.”

Another example of the sandpit argument from New Zealand is those who defend anything bad that Bill English does by bringing up something bad that Winston Peters did in the past.Two wrongs do not make a right and it certainly is not a logical, convincing or valid argument.