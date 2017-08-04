The self-confessed fraudster has also admitted to committing electoral fraud as well…and chucked her own mother under the bus

The self-confessed fraudster, Metiria Turei, has also admitted to committing electoral fraud as well…and chucked her own mother under the bus.

Metiria Turei has confirmed her mother was a flatmate for part of the period she claimed the benefit. Turei has also admitted to enrolling to vote at the same address as her baby’s father – despite not living there – so she could vote for a friend who was a candidate in Mt Albert in 1993. An electoral law expert says enrolling to vote at an address you do not live at is an offence. The MP made the admission in a statement tonight, after Newshub published information from the habitation index that showed Turei listed at the same address as her daughter’s father, Paul Hartley, in both 1993 and 1994.

My reliable sources say her mother may well have also been on a benefit at the time.

The index also showed that in 1996 and 1998 Turei was listed at the same address as her mother. In her statement, Turei said she did not live at the same address as Hartley. “I was, however, enrolled to vote at the same address as him, which was in the Mt Albert electorate. A friend of mine was running as a candidate in Mt Albert in 1993, and I wished to vote for them. That was a mistake – one of many I, like many other people, made as a young person.” Turei would not have been eligible for the domestic purposes benefit she was receiving if she did live with her baby’s father. She confirmed that her mother was her flatmate for a period during the mid-1990s, but said they were financially independent while living together in the same home. “I was the sole provider for my daughter. I was fully financially responsible for us both.” Electoral law expert Graeme Edgeler said enrolling to vote at an address you do not live at is an offence. Time limits for enforcement means it would be too late to prosecute, Edgeler said, and the offence was not a particularly serious one.

Deliberate defrauding of taxpayers through lying

She either has to go herself or the Greens have to boot her out.

Jacinda Ardern must answer questions too about whether or not Labour will do a deal with someone who clearly takes diabolical liberties with the law. She’s defrauded the taxpayers with her little scam in the 90’s and now she’s admitted to committing electoral fraud.

This is obviously a woman who pays scant regard to the law, and Labour wants to deal with them?

-NZ Herald