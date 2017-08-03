What if the situation was reversed and we were debating Pakeha representation?

This election Winston Peters has chosen a referendum on the abolition of Maori seats as one of the platforms of his campaign.

Set up in 1867, the Maori seats were put in place for five years as a temporary measure to give time for a unified electoral system. That five years was extended twice, the second time never thereafter to be addressed. Now 150 years later the seats remain… When MMP was first mooted in 1986, a Royal Commission recommended the Maori seats be abolished, recognising that Maori would gain many more MPs under MMP. -RadioLIVE

We have all grown up with Maori seats and many of us tend to take them for granted and not think too much about what they represent or how they affect democracy. They were not intended to be a permanent solution. They were intended as a stop gap measure for five years yet a hundred and fifty years later we still have them.

“The Māori Party is passionate about our history; committed to our future and passionate about our identity as Māori. We are determined to honour the parliamentary heritage of Māori representation that has paved the way for our mokopuna over the last 150 years. “In 2017, rather than abolish the seats, we embrace and celebrate them as being a vital platform for whānau transformation across all sectors.” -maoriparty

I found a 2014 editorial from the Rotorua Daily Post with the headline “Maori voices needed.” To help provide clarity on Maori representation I have reversed the situation described in the article and replaced the word Maori with Pakeha. How does the article make you feel? If Pakeha were the minority group in New Zealand and Maori had been the colonising group would you support the sentiments expressed in the editorial? Does democracy need to be altered in order to ensure that a minority group gets representation?

As the Rotorua District Council tries to decide how best Pakeha can be represented on the local council, there are renewed calls in national politics to scrap Pakeha wards. New Zealand now has more Pakeha MPs in Parliament than ever before. Nineteen Pakeha MPs have been elected in general electorates and on party lists. Once the seven Pakeha seats are included, the total number of MPs who identify as Pakeha is 26 – up from 21 in 2011. This has got to be exciting news for Pakeha as it means Pakeha are now one in five MPs in the new Parliament, compared with one in seven in the general population. Pakeha are clearly taking up the challenge to be better represented and are getting elected. But we must be careful that we aren’t just counting the white faces instead of the white hearts. Former Alliance MP and Pakeha commentator Willie Jackson has rightly pointed out it means little unless those Pakeha MPs fight for Pakeha interests. “It’s only a victory if they take a pro-Pakeha position with their work. You could have 50 Pakehas in there but if they don’t act like Pakeha and don’t work along kaupapa Pakeha lines and advance Pakeha position it’s absolutely meaningless,” Mr Jackson said. At a local level, we are currently deciding how best Pakeha can have a say on the council. Pakeha wards is one suggestion but it is likely to struggle to gain support – not only in the wider community but within the council (our longest serving councillor, who is also Pakeha, Trevor Maxwell, has already publicly said he wouldn’t support such a move)… While it’s important to carefully look at the options, the longer it takes, the longer Pakeha aren’t fully represented. -nzherald

It is exactly the same article only the words “brown” and “Maori” have been substituted for the words “white” and ” Pakeha.”