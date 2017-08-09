There is something wrong with this picture

When I visited the Green Party website I couldn’t help but notice that a few things had been removed. The most obvious removal was any reference to or photos of their two-longest serving Green MP’s, you know, the ones with a conscience and morals and um, inconvenient principles.

It is as if their years of service had never existed. They have surgically been wiped clean from the Borg Green collective memory. It certainly sends a powerful message to any others in the Green party Caucus who are thinking of objecting to their co-leader’s determination to put her self-interest ahead of the good of the party.

Green Party co-leader Metiria Turei says she will stick on as leader even if the party’s polling plummets. Turei was defiant this afternoon after a lengthy caucus meeting following Green MPs Kennedy Graham and David Clendon decision to withdraw from the party’s caucus, meaning they will play no part in the election campaign. She said there was nothing that would make her step down as co-leader before the September 23 election. -NZHerald

The surgical removal of Green MPs Kennedy Graham and David Clendon from the Green Party website isn’t the only obvious omission. The photo on the front page that has the slogan, “Trustworthy and inclusive government for a country you can feel great about” is strangely missing a co-leader.

Of course, this omission could be entirely innocent and it is just a coincidence that a slogan with the word trustworthy doesn’t include Turei. Then again we could always pop on our tin foil hats and listen to the knives being sharpened as the Greens prepare to quietly remove Turei from the collective memory…