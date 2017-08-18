Too soon? The Green party eulogies have started

ANZASW wishes to place on record its appreciation of Metiria Turei’s contribution The Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers wishes to place on record its appreciation of Metiria Turei’s contribution, both at the political and grassroots level. Throughout her 15 years in Parliament Metiria has been an advocate for the needs and rights of the most vulnerable people in our communities, especially children. We especially note her introduction of the Education (Breakfast and Lunch Programmes in Schools) Amendment Bill in 2015, and the Residential Tenancies (Safe and Secure Rentals) Amendment Bill in 2016. We thank her for her contributions on behalf of people and communities who use social work services, and wish her well for her future endeavours.

The Aotearoa NZ Association of Social Workers might want to offer her a job. Hell, they might want to offer the whole lot of Green MPs a job.

On current polling, the Greens will be sitting things out for three years at a minimum. And for Metiria at least, having a job that isn’t paid for by the taxpayers would be a novelty.

But the ANZASW or anyone else hiring Metiria may want to keep a close eye on their accounts. You never know when she’s in danger of going without the necessities of life.