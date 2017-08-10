Sources say more than $80,000 over four years while Turei was on benefit

Yesterday Metiria Turei resigned.

Checkpoint at Radio NZ reported:

Today Checkpoint was contacted by a person close to Metiria Turei during the time she was on the DPB.

The person (who Checkpoint has agreed not to name) strongly alleged that Metiria Turei had received significant support from her daughter’s grandparents during the period in which she was on the DPB.

And they angrily suggested this was contrary to the narrative about her poverty that Metiria Turei had made public in her now famous speech at the Green Party AGM, on July 16.

In short, they asserted that Metiria Turei had sufficient support to mean she did not need to lie to WINZ about her circumstances.

The accusations were emailed to Metiria Turei so she could respond.

We would not have gone to air without a response.

A short time ago Mrs Turei spoke to the programme, and resigned as co-leader of the Green Party.