If you are still friends the spark can be rekindled

Yesterday yet another New Zealand couple who work together on the radio announced a separation.They emphasised how they were still friends and loved each other but said that the spark was gone. Depression and family problems had contributed to their split.

I know all about dealing with depression and family and financial problems and how that can break down a previously very strong relationship. I know how the strain of simply coping day to day wears away at you until you look at each other and the spark is gone.

What I didn’t know was that the spark could be rekindled and without going into too much personal detail I would like to share what happened to Cam and I so that those of you facing a similar situation will know what is possible.

At an unspecified time in the past, Cam and I separated. We were both very unhappy and couldn’t see how things could possibly improve. While we had separated we had not discussed divorce and not knowing what the future held was doing my head in. Cam didn’t know what he wanted to do and I hated being in limbo and needed some kind of control over the situation so I told him I wanted a divorce.

Both of us were now faced with the harsh reality of divorce and after a short period of time a man turned up at my doorstep and invited me out for a walk. He looked like my husband and he sounded like my husband but he was treating me not like a wife but as a prospective girlfriend.

I returned from the walk remembering all the reasons why I had fallen in love with him all those years ago and feeling hope for the first time.

Then I got a phone call from the man again. He informed me that he had booked a weekend away at a secluded cottage in the bush that had an outdoor hot-tub facing the river. He said there was no internet and it would be just the two of us, red wine, music and food.

That weekend away was the best weekend of my entire life. We both agreed that it was vastly superior to even our honeymoon. Not only was the spark rekindled after being faced with the loss of everything we had it was a bonfire. Neither of us had given each other the attention we both needed for a long long time. We had both been far too busy just coping with life. We realised that weekend that we still fancied each other like crazy and that we could get back what we used to have.

Separation doesn’t have to be the end. Sometimes it can be a wake-up call to both of you to start putting some effort into your relationship. Why put all that effort into wooing someone new when you can put the exact same effort into your existing relationship?