Stop kicking the Islam can down the road

While I was reviewing Chapter three of David Seymour’s book yesterday he used the metaphor of kicking the Superannuation can down the road. The National government he pointed out did not want to deal with the issue so kicked it down the road for another government to be forced to deal with.

I feel strongly that the same exact thing is happening with Islam. Kiwi politicians know full well that if they don’t take action right now and do things differently to Australia, France, The Netherlands, America, Spain and Britain they will be facing Van attacks on New Zealand citizens, Sharia law courts, FGM, honour killings, child brides, segregation, Muslim rape gangs and ongoing demands from those who follow the political ideology of Islam.

Apart from spying on those who would do us harm ( we already have dozens under constant surveillance by the GCSB) not one politician or political party has proposed a pro-active solution to prevent New Zealand ending up like other Western nations. We can prevent the problem happening but only if we deal with it now before creeping Sharia has its claws embedded in our society.

We can encourage and if necessary insist that people with a different culture assimilate into our society. We can encourage and insist that they accept our values of equality and democracy. Simply by drawing a line in the sand regarding illegal immigration Trump almost overnight drastically reduced the number of Mexicans illegally trying to enter America. Many already there illegally packed up and left because he changed the law to make it easier to locate them.

Simply by making it clear what we expect from our existing citizens as well as new immigrants, we can make a huge difference to New Zealand’s future. People who do not share our values and who despise our culture and who think their ideology is superior will be less keen to live here if they know that we will be insisting that they assimilate and follow our laws, not theirs.

If they come here only to enjoy our wealth they will choose an easier target if they know that the government will be resistant to any demands they make for law changes ( ie blasphemy laws) They will go else where if we say no to special treatment in the workplace ( ie prayer rooms and special break times for prayer)

There is a way to deal with the can of Islam and it is a way without blood shed and riots in the streets. The rest of the Western world is on that path but New Zealand doesn’t have to be.