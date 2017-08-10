Stop Labour’s Water Tax Campaign

Labour has announced that it is going to introduce a tax on all water bottlers and irrigators, passing the revenue raised onto Iwi and Councils.

This is a terrible policy that will hurt the New Zealand Economy. Our food prices will go up. Our growers will be faced with additional costs that they will either have to pass on to customers or absorb themselves. If they cannot absorb the cost they will go out of business.

A water tax is a very crude way of enforcing environmental standards. It will punish all water users, whether they pollute or do not pollute. Instead of taxing pollution, Labour takes its typical approach and taxes everyone.

This water tax is as dumb as a soft drink tax. It punishes everyone rather than dealing with the crux of the problem.

A third party campaign to argue against between now and the election Labour’s water tax is being set up now. It will be a registered third party campaign and comply with all relevant election laws, and directly hold Labour MPs and candidates to account for their anti growth, anti logic water tax.

A team of experienced campaigners has been assembled to fight this campaign.

If you would like to contribute please contact me directly for more details.