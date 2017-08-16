Susan Devoy isn’t reconcilliating with my race at all

If a race relations conciliator would place us all in protective little boxes so we can’t possibly upset each other by placing freedom of speech so low on her list that we turn into the sorts of countries that get low scores on the freedom chart, then I don’t believe we have the right person for the job.

Whenever I see a wife walking a number of steps behind her husband, or I see a pre-teen son verbally or physically abusing his mother and she must allow it because it is their way, my abilities for tolerance are stretched to the maximum.

I have no doubt Susan Devoy’s heart is in the right place. But if she doesn’t understand that giving away our most basic freedoms to establish new laws that make it illegal to speak poorly of other religions is not what she’s in the job for, then she needs a new job.

Once you make it illegal in law to say that my god is better than your god, or your god is an imaginary construct, we are drifting without a moral compass. Freedom of speech. Freedom of religion (which includes an opt-out close). Both are affected.

Wryly, she relies on these very rights to make these suggestions. She feels safe and protected to do this. I wonder why? Has she even thought it through that her Office and her role can’t even exist in the world she is advocating for? Does she really have such limited mental capacity?

As we do in our society, we do not want her dead, or to shut up, or physically or verbally attacked at public appearances. We will debate against her ideas.

When her time in the job is over (when is that, anyway?), I can but hope the government of the day has the courage and wisdom to appoint a new person to the job that has a basic understanding of where our freedom actually comes from.

Lives were lost. Families torn apart. And that her actions are akin to the most unacceptable disrespect for our own people.

– Pete