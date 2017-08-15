Susan Devoy wants to strengthen not remove New Zealand’s Blasphemy laws

Dame Susan Devoy is currently in Geneva to give a report to the UN on New Zealand’s progress on eliminating all forms of racial discrimination.

An analysis of the HRC report gives the impression that Devoy wants to implement and strengthen the very blasphemy laws in New Zealand that Labour MP Chris Hipkins wants removed from our law books.

…in a world where old Blasphemy laws are already being used to victimise people in the West, our New Zealand Blasphemy law needs to be eliminated as soon as possible with extreme prejudice. It is a dangerous law that can and will be used by Islamic activists to silence and punish critics of Islam in New Zealand. We need to remove the stick that will be used to beat us up with as soon as is humanly possible. When it has suited political parties in the past they have skipped due process and made quick changes to laws. Even the Labour Party would support this law being booted without further consultation. …Labour MP Chris Hipkins introduced an amendment to remove anti-blasphemy laws but both the National Party and the Maori Party voted against throwing it out of the Crimes Act… It comes after Prime Minister Bill English said earlier in May that he didn’t previously know the blasphemy laws existed, but “we could get rid of them”. It’s understood National changed its mind about dealing with the law quickly and with the help of the Maori Party stopped it going through.

Instead, the government wanted to go through the process of select committee and give the public the opportunity to submit on the potential law change. -Whaleoil

Susan Devoy and the Human Rights Commission are promoting legislation that will threaten free speech and enable Sharia compliant Blasphemy laws to be imposed on New Zealanders.

In the HRC report it said that it wanted to draw” four high level issues” to the Committee’s attention. The one that concerns me the most is “(c) The importance of better data collection about hate crimes and the scope of the current “hate speech” legislation that is in place.”

There is no need to create hate crime or hate speech legislation as our laws already fully cover violence, harm, incitement and threats. The highly intoxicated young woman with bipolar disorder who was confronted by a large group of Muslim women in Huntly was punished successfully under our existing laws for verbally abusing the group and for assault.

..31. For example, it should be noted that both section 61 and section 131 are limited to instances of racial disharmony. Jurisprudence indicates that the provisions may only be applied to religious groups where membership is restricted to a pre-existing cultural group with a long-shared history and common belief as to their historical antecedents 11 . The provisions are therefore unable to be utilised in respect of religious hate speech directed at Muslim New Zealanders, who, for the most part, belong to a variety of ethnic minority communities in New Zealand.

The HRC and Susan Devoy are wanting the legislation changed specifically to enable them to criminalise what they call “religious hate speech” against one privileged religious group because they inconveniently belong to a number of different ethnic groups which makes it difficult for the HRC to accuse critics of racism. By strengthening our existing blasphemy laws criticism of Islam can then be labelled “hate speech” and those of us who do not agree with the values and laws of Islam can be prosecuted and silenced.

… the Committee urges the Government to: (a) Review the adequacy of current legislation in addressing and sanctioning hate speech and incitement to racial disharmony, including hateful and disharmonious speech targeted at the religion and beliefs of ethnic minority communities; and (b) Following that review, make any changes necessary to ensure that the legislative framework is adequate and contains appropriate and effective sanctions. -HRC report

The truly sad and ironic thing about all this is that the New Zealand Human Rights Commission report is being submitted for review to a committee includes countries that already enforce oppressive blasphemy laws and who therefore encourage blasphemy laws. The committee panel includes Pakistan, Turkey, Lebanon, Russia and China. How ridiculous that New Zealand should ask for guidance on preventing “Hate Speech” from countries like Pakistan where people are sentenced to DEATH for blasphemy.

The committee is so biased that it accepted the United Arab Emirates report without questioning or commenting on the below statement:

The President of the United Arab Emirates had issued a federal decree law No. 2 in 2015 on combatting discrimination and hatred, which criminalized acts related to blasphemy and defamation of any religion, provided for the fight against all forms of discrimination, and rejected hate speech made by any means or forms of expression. The law prohibited insulting the divine entity, any religion, any prophet, any messenger, any holy books or places of worship, as well as discrimination among individuals or groups based on religion, creed, doctrine, sect, caste, colour or ethnic origin. The law also criminalized any speech or conduct which might incite sedition, prejudicial action or discrimination among individuals or groups.

Not only was the above not questioned they commended the report for being well organised and the only concern they raised was that “some of the fundamental rights raised in the Constitution may not apply to non-citizens in the country.” The reality of the persecution of non-Muslims in the UAE resulting from Blasphemy laws was ignored by the committee.

Under Islamic law, it is considered a serious offense to criticize Allah, Muhammad or Islam. In countries like Pakistan, a Muslim can take a non-Muslim to court and claim he was “offended” by something that was said, resulting in a trial and jail time, even death, for the non-Muslim. Christians in Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Sudan and other Muslim-dominated countries with significant Christian minorities have been the targets of brutal persecution, with the blasphemy laws often serving as the catalyst for their incarceration. Christians have been jailed, stoned, beheaded, and even had acid thrown in their faces for violating the blasphemy laws. -wnd.com

New Zealanders needs Blasphemy laws like we need a hole in the head. Blasphemy laws do not prevent crime they are a crime. Susan Devoy and the New Zealand Human Rights Commission are attempting to take New Zealand down a dark path that will discriminate against, intimidate and persecute anyone who disagrees with the values and laws of Islam.