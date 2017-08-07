Tax and Spend in Auckland, Let’s do this.

Jacinda Ardern has confirmed that Labour is back to being a tax and spend party.

She has announced that Aucklanders will pay a special tax tacked on top of fuel prices so that they can continue their love affair with rail.

Labour is promising to build a 20km light rail line from the city to the airport as a priority – partly funded by higher petrol prices – leader Jacinda Ardern announced today. She says Labour will build light rail from Wynyard Quarter to Mt Roskill within four years, followed by light rail from Mt Roskill to the airport and light rail to West Auckland within 10 years. This will be followed by light rail from the city to the North Shore, Ardern announced at Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter, the proposed city terminus for the multi-billion-dollar scheme. “I believe Labour’s plan is a game-changer. It will reduce the $2b a year that congestion costs Auckland. It will realise Auckland’s potential to be a truly world class city,” said Ardern.

Well, she’s jinxed it right there calling it a game changer. Labour has previously said a capital gains tax was a game changer. They’ve said that removing GST from fruit and vegetables is a game-changer. David Shearer was a game-changer. David Cunliffe was a game-changer. Matt MCCarten was a game-changer. Andrew Little was a game-changer. Jacinda Ardern has been declared a game changer, and now her tax and spend policy is a game changer too.

The only game being changed is the leadership of the Labour party.

She said Labour will give Auckland Council the power to introduce a regional petrol tax – understood to be 10 cents a litre – to help pay for light rail. Infrastructure bonds and targeted rates will also be used to fund transport in Auckland. A world class city needs a rail connection from the CBD to its international airport – that’s why Labour will build light rail to Auckland Airport as a priority, said Ardern. “Let’s get Auckland moving by building a light rail network and accelerating investment in heavy rail and bus rapid transit. This is crucial to Auckland’s future growth.” Ardern also announced plans for a Bus Rapid Transit service connecting the airport and East Auckland, and a third main trunk rail line to serve the commuter and freight rail traffic.

Imagine for a minute the utter carnage a light rail system down Dominion Road will cause to traffic, let alone the carnage while they build this boondoggle that will never pay for itself ever.

Quite how that will help me get into town from Whangaparaoa is beyond me, but hey, it’s a game changer.

If I had the coin I’d set up a petrol station at the outer limits of the city and enjoy super profits by being 10 cents a litre cheaper.

Labour: Tax and spend, Let’s do this…yeah nah.

The only real problem is that Simon Bridges may try to gazump this policy and say to voters, see no need to change governments we can tax and spend too.

-NZ Herald