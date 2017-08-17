The Taxpayers Unions shows we can’t afford a change of government

Opposition parties – consisting of Labour, New Zealand First, the Greens and The Opportunities Party – have promised $60.6 billion in new spending according to the Taxpayers’ Union election policy costing Bribe-O-Meter. In comparason the sum for promises by National, ACT, United Future and the Maori Party (i.e. the Government) is just $3.4 billion.
Key Findings (as of 5pm Monday):
• National has promised $2.5 billion in new spending over the next parliamentary term. This equates to $1,453 per household.
• Labour has promised $18.9 billion in new spending over the next parliamentary term. This equates to $10,952 per household.
• The Greens has promised $8.1 billion in new spending over the next parliamentary term. This equates to $4,692 per household.
• New Zealand First has promised $22.9 billion in new spending over the next parliamentary term. This equates to $13,291 per household.
• ACT has promised $5.4 billion in taxpayer savings over the next parliamentary term. This equates to $3,103 in savings per household.
• United Future has promised $4.7 billion in new spending over the next parliamentary term. This equates to $2,737 per household.
• The Maori Party has promised $1.6 billion in new spending over the next parliamentary term. This equates to $899 per household. Although this only includes one policy (the Maori party manifesto is yet to be released).
• The Opportunities Party has promised $10.7 billion in new spending over the next parliamentary term. This equates to $6,199 per household.
Some of these announcements will go the way of the Dodo during coalition talks, but it does clearly show which parties intend to be fiscally prudent and which parties are just in full lolly scramble campaign mode.
– TUNZ
