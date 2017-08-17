The Taxpayers Unions shows we can’t afford a change of government

Opposition parties – consisting of Labour, New Zealand First, the Greens and The Opportunities Party – have promised $60.6 billion in new spending according to the Taxpayers’ Union election policy costing Bribe-O-Meter. In comparason the sum for promises by National, ACT, United Future and the Maori Party (i.e. the Government) is just $3.4 billion.

Key Findings (as of 5pm Monday):

• National has promised $2.5 billion in new spending over the next parliamentary term. This equates to $1,453 per household.

• Labour has promised $18.9 billion in new spending over the next parliamentary term. This equates to $10,952 per household.

• The Greens has promised $8.1 billion in new spending over the next parliamentary term. This equates to $4,692 per household.

• New Zealand First has promised $22.9 billion in new spending over the next parliamentary term. This equates to $13,291 per household.

• ACT has promised $5.4 billion in taxpayer savings over the next parliamentary term. This equates to $3,103 in savings per household.

• United Future has promised $4.7 billion in new spending over the next parliamentary term. This equates to $2,737 per household.

• The Maori Party has promised $1.6 billion in new spending over the next parliamentary term. This equates to $899 per household. Although this only includes one policy (the Maori party manifesto is yet to be released).

• The Opportunities Party has promised $10.7 billion in new spending over the next parliamentary term. This equates to $6,199 per household.