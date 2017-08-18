Time to change your Facebook pic, light up the Sky Tower and fight back with Twitter hash tags

At least 13 people were killed and 80 injured after a van rammed through crowds of people in the heart of Barcelona Thursday in what the Spanish Prime Minister described as a barbaric act of terror.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic and chaos as the van plowed down the renowned Las Ramblas avenue in the early evening.

Catalan police were treating the incident as an act of terrorism and sealed off the area. Catalan President Carles Puigdemont said two suspects had been arrested. He said 80 people were in hospital, 15 of them in a serious condition.