Tit for Tat: Australia interferes in New Zealand election [UPDATED]

Oh this is absolutely beautiful. After New Zealand Labour MP Chris Hipkins shivved Australian Deputy Prime Ministter Barnaby Joyce on behalf on his friends at the Australian Labor party, this is how the Empire has struck back. Message from Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop: Don’t vote for New Zealand Labour if you want good relations with an Australian government.

Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has indicated she would not be comfortable working with a future New Zealand Labour government after it was accused of digging dirt on Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce.

Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Barnaby Joyce may be forced to resign after New Zealand government officials found that he is in fact a New Zealand citizen, as his father was born here.

While the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) maintain that they made the finding as the result of media questions, many have accused Labour of dirty deals after it was revealed that Labour MP Chris Hipkins asked two parliamentary questions related to the topic following a conversation with someone involved with the Australian Labor Party.

“New Zealand is facing an election. Should there be a change of government, I would find it very hard to build trust with those involved in allegations designed to undermine the government of Australia,” Bishop said.

She did not accept Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne’s assertion that the finding was the result of media questions and not the queries from Hipkins.