Tit for Tat: Australia interferes in New Zealand election [UPDATED]
Timaru Toilet Tale of woe

by SB on August 16, 2017 at 5:30pm
The public toilet at Te Moana Gorge when it was installed in December.

The Timaru District Council is calling for sightings of one of its public toilets after a thief made off with a single toilet block from Te Moana Gorge, near Geraldine.

Police are looking into the theft but they have nothing to go on.

All that remains of the toilet at Te Moana Gorge is a concrete pad.

All that is left of the Toilet is a hole in the ground. Police are looking into it.

Council group manager corporate services Tina Rogers said the theft was”baffling” considering how distinctively marked the toilet was, and that it was surrounded by a chain fence and bollards.

…”We’re now facing a $5000 bill to reinstate a toilet at this site, and we’re considering the option of removing it each winter to stop it disappearing again.”

…”We’ve got a history of toilet vandalism, but this is the first one that’s been stolen.

…If anyone spots a council-marked toilet somewhere it shouldn’t be, they are asked to [email protected]

 – Stuff

 

 

