If you support Partnership schools who are you going to vote for?

This week I sent some questions about Partnership schools to Kelvin Davis, Chris Hipkins and Tracey Martin. Kelvin Davis did not reply but Chris Hipkins sent me a link to Labour’s policy that did not contain the answers to the questions put to him as I was looking for details on how a Partnership school could be transformed into a special character or state school.

I asked Tracey Martin why NZ First is against parents and students having a choice. Her response is below.



“New Zealand First does not support Charter Schools, referred to by the National-led government, as a means to address low academic performance for Māori and Pasifika students. The State must not abdicate its responsibility to ensure that every school is safe, respectful and aspirational for all students regardless of their heritage. New Zealand First would widen the special character provisions of the Education Act 1989 to include cultural identity and practice at the same time as we remove the amendments which created Charter Schools. This would allow schools such as the Rise Up Academy and Te Kura Hourua O Whangarei Terenga Paraoa to continue to deliver for its Pasifika students in a culturally appropriate way but bring them back into the family of state schools.”

Tracey Martin

List Member of Parliament

Sadly it seems that the only two political parties who will not attempt to shut down or change Partnership schools are Act and National. Parents send their children to Partnership schools because of the differences between them and state schools and special character schools. The cost of changing them will be huge and with all the restrictions that the state will impose all the things that currently make Partnership schools work will be suffocated. I am gutted that Labour and NZ First are putting ideology ahead of what works. By all means, if they achieve power they can stop any new Partnership schools being created (if they insist on crushing innovation) but to dismantle them when they work so well for so many is a soul destroying goal.

Even though National will not shut Partnership schools down they are not supporting them well. While they are happy enough to take credit for Partnership school successes they have not given them any money for growth even though they have huge demand as evidenced by their waiting lists.

New Partnership schools are now limited to $400,000 for start up costs when originally new Partnership schools were given around 1.2 million. This is a significant drop. When you compare it to the cost of a single classroom for a state school the comparison is even worse as they get between $600-750,000.

On twitter even Matthew Hooton expressed surprise at the cost of state classrooms tweeting,

“how does a State school classroom cost $600k.” .

In contrast to their miserly treatment of Partnership schools, National has announced a money lolly scramble for state schools announcing that they will be giving them 30 new classrooms.