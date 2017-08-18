Troughers by any other name still smell as rancid

Ratepayers should not be paying councillors for one job while they are out campaigning for another, says the Taxpayers’ Union. At least four candidates in the three main centres are still enjoying salaries over $90,000 while they campaign for seats in Parliament. The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on them to follow the lead of Lawrence Yule and Adrienne Pierce, who have stepped down from their locally elected positions in the lead up to the general election.

It’s not a well established practice. Auckland Mayor Pill Goff did it the other way around by drawing his $160k+ salary as an MP while running full time to be Mayor of Auckland.

Who are these well-practiced troughers looking for a deeper through?

Wellington City Council has two elected members running for Parliament – Deputy Mayor Paul Eagle is running for Labour in Rongotai, and is drawing on a salary of $111,000. Cr Andy Foster is running in Wellington Central for NZ First, while also continuing to receive a a salary of $91,000. In Auckland, Cr Denise Lee is running for the National Party in Maungakiekie whilst drawing on a salary of $107,599. In Christchurch, Cr Raf Manji is contesting the Ilam seat [as an independent] whilst on a $102k salary. “In the three centres alone ratepayers are up for more than a hundred thousands dollars paying for councillors who are away campaigning in the election regulated period,” says Mr Williams. “At a minimum all four should be on unpaid leave.”

It isn’t just common sense, it is common decency.

But then there aren’t a lot of politicians that know what decency is.

The Remuneration Authority has given MPs a nearly 2.5 percent pay rise. The pay rise is backdated to July this year, and takes an ordinary backbench MP’s salary to $160,024 – a rise of nearly $4000. Nov 8, 2016

They do, without exception, know what a bigger trough looks like.

– TUNZ, RNZ