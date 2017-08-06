Troughing wowsers slandering supermarkets and wanting bans on alcohol

The troughing wowsers are shrill at the moment wanting bans on this and bans on that…oh and don’t forget punitive taxation on these products as well.

Doug Sellman, the trougher who is suing me for calling him “mad” and a “trougher” is at it again and upping the ante on supermarkets.

Not content with calling them drug pushers a couple of years back, he is now calling them “mega-drug dealers”.

The Medical Association has added its voice to calls for an end to supermarket booze sales. Association chairwoman Kate Baddock said doctors wanted to blunt the availability of cut-price alcohol, which blighted so many people’s lives. “Alcohol causes diseases in ordinary people. Not only does it cause harm in the liver, but it’s associated with an increase in breast and bowel cancer as well as cancers of the mouth, throat, stomach and liver.”

Alcohol does not cause diseases in ordinary people. Excessive consumption of alcohol does, but not alcohol itself. The cause of the diseases is the person consuming the alcohol.

The association wants minimum pricing for alcohol, as well as higher taxes, to stop supermarkets discounting alcohol, and to reduce young people’s exposure to it. Alcohol Health Watch director Nicki Jackson said the powerful liquor lobby – the big breweries and “supermarket monopolies” – stifled any attempt by councils to introduce alcohol harm reduction policies, by smothering them with legal challenges that resulted in watered-down compromises. “Booze is the most harmful drug by a country mile – and we put it in our supermarkets,” she said. “It’s more hazardous than tobacco, heroin or methamphetamine, yet we still put our focus on illicit drug reform.”

They can talk. Doug Sellman and his little of band of helpers are “smothering me with legal challenges”, they are sanctimonious, meddling, hypocrites.

As far as booze causing harm and being dangerous…yes, that is why it is regulated and restricted…but these wowsers what it gone completely.

Doug Sellman, director of the National Addiction Centre, said stopping the “mega-drug dealing business” of selling booze in supermarkets would be a giant leap in reducing alcohol-related harm. Banning liquor from supermarkets would “curb the activity of these drug dealers and would be a huge step forwards in changing the heavy-drinking culture”. “One of the barriers to change is the normalisation of alcohol as an ordinary consumable product, rather than us all seeing it clearly for what it really is: a psychoactive drug that is a toxic substance to human tissue, including it being a carcinogen, as well as an aggressigenic drug as much as methamphetamine is.” In 1989, supermarkets were allowed to sell wine. In 1999, the drinking age was lowered to 18 and supermarkets were allowed to sell beer as well as wine.

These people are actually quite mad. They are irrational. They simply seek to control and destroy legitimate businesses.

They are quite happy to use lawfare to silence opponents of their nasty little campaign.

Unless business starts to push back on these wowsers their businesses will continue to come under increasingly shrill and destructive attacks.

