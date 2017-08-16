Would you trust anything you read in the NZ Herald?

I can hardly breathe from laughing too much. The NZ Herald has decided to start “Fact Checking”. No, I’m not joking.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern says her party would apply a royalty on commercial water use of water use the revenue to clean up New Zealand’s rivers, lakes and streams. National MPs, NZ First leader Winston Peters and industry groups say the proposed royalty would badly hurt farmers and the cost of water-intensive products like milk, meat and wine would skyrocket. The Herald has fact-checked those claims to see if they are accurate.

Labour have already said that the details of the policy would be worked out after the election. How on earth can you fact-check something that is a complete unknown?

Well, that’s where the usual spin comes in.

So not so much fact checking as sticking a finger in the air and having an educated guess.

Here is the result

Conclusion: Partly fictional. Large farms (600 hectares or more) would pay close to $50,000 [in Labour’s water “Royalty”], but it would not be the norm. However, an extra $8000 in tax could be a huge amount for a marginally viable farm.

It should have said: “Not enough information is available to ascertain the true cost of Labour’s policies on various industries. Until such a time as actual rates are set, it is not possible to calculate them. Voting for a Labour government thus leaves a huge unknown for businesses relying on water that doesn’t come from a town supply”

If you place yourself in the role of a fact-checker, you assume you already have the trust of your audience. Yeah, nah.

– Isaac Davison, NZ Herald