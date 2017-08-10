Turns out Leighton Smith was right about James Shaw too

Two days ago Leighton Smith hoped that Metiria Turei would stay on because it would hurt the Greens.

Yesterday, before the Newshub/Reid Research poll was known and before Metiria Turei resigned he said James Shaw was a fool:

And so it has come to pass, Leighton Smith was right on both counts.

Leighton Smith says James Shaw’s latest comments “stunned” him. Shaw, the Green co-leader, believes opinions around Metiria Turei’s actions are “moulded by prejudice.” He believes there are both gender and race issues at play in the reactions people are having to her. Leighton says Shaw is “a fool” – he’s “deploying anything he can possibly grasp to lesson the blow to the Greens”. He says it’s a sure sign of desperation if someone has to appeal to race and gender issues as the reason somebody’s being targeted.

No, she is being targeted because she is a sanctimonious fraudster who thinks voters and taxpayers are all stupid.

She has campaigned for the Green party and the Green party have always held themselves out to be better and more ethical and more honest than every other party and politicians. She’s a hypocrite and that is why she is being targeted.

She will continue to be targeted as well because she is still in the game and showed no contrition at all.

-NZ Herald