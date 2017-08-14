Turns out that your postie has gone all GCSB on you

NZ Post will stop recording audio of people chatting to their postie at the letterbox.

The continuous audio recordings allowed for eavesdropping and had amounted to a “serious breach of the privacy”, the Postal Workers Union says.

NZ Post’s new delivery vehicle fleet – four wheel electric Paxsters – have high-resolution, forward-facing cameras with GPS.

The union said the continuous audio recordings were not necessary for the safety and security of postal workers and breached privacy of members of the public.

After being contacted by Stuff on Sunday night, a spokesperson for NZ Post said they would switch off the sound of the audio recording devices while the issue was discussed.

The recordings were wiped from the Paxsters after a few days, and copies were not kept, the spokesperson said.

“The Paxster recording devices are there for health and safety reasons, to help NZ Post understand what has happened in the case of an incident.”.

“Whilst we work with [the union] and the Privacy Commissioner, all team leaders must seek the permission of the Acting General Manager of Operations before accessing any Paxster camera recordings for any purpose.”

“I think it is a really good thing if they turn the audio off,” Maynard said on Sunday night.

“[We are] really disturbed that it was going on for such a long time before anyone found out.”