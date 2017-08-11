TVNZ discovers Jacinda’s actual depth

New Labour leader Jacinda Ardern found out campaigning isn’t all handshakes and selfies when she visited her hometown of Morrinsville today. Ms Ardern was seemingly unprepared when reporters asked her questions on some of the key news events of the day. “I wouldn’t mind going away and looking at the details on that,” she responded to one question. When asked about the Reserve Bank’s decision not to raise interest rates today, she wasn’t able to go into details, simply saying: “That only came out at nine.”

Her extensive experience is to talk endlessly about the same things. She’s got those down pat. But now she will be asked her opinion on anything newsworthy, including the totally banal.

The new Labour leader will certainly have learnt a few lessons from her first day on the campaign trail.

It’s like taking part in a 100 meter race and coming last. You’ve learned you’re not good at it. But that doesn’t in itself prepare you to be in the medals tomorrow, or 6 weeks from now.

Leaders grow into the job, and Jacinda doesn’t have the basic toolkit, nor the time.

– 1 News