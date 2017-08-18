Uh oh, septic Sepuloni is right

“National has hocked off state houses all over New Zealand, and now has to put families up in motels or – as we revealed yesterday – buy motels at more than double the most recent QV valuations.
“We now know the Government is paying $290 a night to put up a mother and her three children in emergency accommodation at a Papatoetoe motel, which is an example of just how out of control the emergency housing issue has become.
“It defies belief to think that it is good value for money to spend $290 per night, particularly when motel stays were anticipated to be between $175 and $240 per night.
“At those rates, it would actually be cheaper per night to stay at The Langham, The Heritage or the Copthorne Hotel in central Auckland.
“In a letter we’ve received, it was reported the motel room at $290 per night was so bad you wouldn’t even put a dog in there.
“The Government has created this situation by selling state houses and forcing people on to the street. They’ve now been forced to purchase motels to house the homeless after realising their mistake.
I’m not happy to give Labour a win on any front, but National have made a dog’s breakfast of this.
They have exactly two years to fix this absurd situation, or they will have to pay for it at the election booth in 2020.
Remarkably, one of Labour’s policy planks was to attack National on Housing, but their own leadership change and then Chris Hipkin’s interfering in another country’s government has thus far kept attention on other issues.
As for the Minister responsible for this mess, she got promoted to Deputy Prime Minister!
I’m not happy for the taxpayer to be paying $290 a night for someone to stay at a motel.
Are you?
