Are the Unions to blame for Labour’s woes?

Since Labour have introduced a 20% union vote for the leadership they have sunk to historic lows.

Cunliffe was installed first, and took Labour to 25% in 2014. Little took them further into the depths of failure.

The powerful new role played by unions and party members in selecting Labour leaders needs to be reviewed, one of the party’s Dunedin MPs says. The system has delivered two leaders, David Cunliffe and Andrew Little, who failed to connect with the public. Dunedin South MP Clare Curran said a discussion was needed about whether unions and party members should continue having a say in who leads.

Clare Curran actually is on to something for once. Unions have proven that they have screwed the Labour party by putting terrible leaders in place.

Leaders who cannot connect with the pubic. Leaders who cannot get a positive rating. Leaders who cannot articulate a believable vision for NZ that the voters warm to.

”I think we do need to re-look at the way we select our leaders, but that’s a question for after the election,” Curran said.

Yes Labour does need to review the roles of the unions.

The unions have tanked Labour’s vote. They have not funded Labour. They have not provided good candidates. They do not contribute anything but pain to Labour, and this is despite their vast financial reserves.

Unions are a cancer on Labour and they need to be cut out.

-NZ Herald