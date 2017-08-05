Using the Metiria Turei defence *humour

Metiria Turei has spun her beneficiary fraud as making her uniquely suited to promoting new Green party policies for changes to benefits. She thinks that because she understands what it is like to steal from the taxpayer and hide the identity of the father so he can avoid his financial responsibilities she is the right person to increase beneficiary payments while reducing beneficiary responsibilities. Her reasoning is that if people like her steal it is not their fault but the government’s fault for not giving them enough free money.

Using the Turei defence I propose the following people are uniquely suited to promote Green party policies in the following areas…

Education: No one understands education policies as well as an illiterate person. The Green Party need their education policy to be promoted by someone who is unable to read or write as only an illiterate person can tell if a curriculum is good or bad.

Unemployment: The Green party need as their spokesperson someone who is long term unemployed due to his lack of education, drug problem, his alcohol problem and criminal history. He will be able to explain why drug testing applicants infringes on their human rights and why a little pilfering now and then from the office is no big deal and why good employers should learn to live with it.

Health: Only an unhealthy person can promote green Health policies because someone needs to explain why it is the government’s fault that people are fat. They will also be able to explain why food and lack of exercise aren’t the problem. They will explain that judgemental people who fat shame gorgeous big boned men and women are the real problem and they should pay more tax than others until they change their ways and start dating people who are obese through no fault of their own.

Transport: Now this is clearly a job for a cyclist as no one understands trucks and cars and roads quite like the person that has kissed the road a few times too many.