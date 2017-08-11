Valedictory Statement – Maurice Williamson

I’ve known Maurice Williamson for a long time…since before I was 15 years old. He tried and failed to teach me maths as a private tutor. We resorted to listening to loud heavy metal music and annoying his neighbours, not that we could hear them pounding on the door.

He has finished up as an MP and made his Valedictory Speech the other day. My old man got a mention.

As you would expect it was a hilarious speech with some awesome sledges against Murray McCully and Helen Clark. He mimicked Robert Muldoon, David Lange and Jim Knox…who he called a visionary.

He’s off to the US now as a diplomat…which will be hilarious…as diplomacy isn’t a word he understands.

Well done Maurice.

RAW DATA: Transcript

Hon MAURICE WILLIAMSON (National—Pakuranga): It is the hardest speech that I am ever going to make in this place, because I have been given a very stern warning from Foreign Affairs that I am now a diplomat and that I have got to not do any of the things that can cause trouble. When I told that to Sir John Key a few hours ago, he said: “Well, given you never listened to my advice like that for 10 years, why the bloody hell would you listen to them?”. But I am going to try to be diplomatic. I am going to try to make sure that instead of calling somebody a wanker, I will call them an owner-operator, because that is the diplomatic way to go these days. I do know that what I am about to say is relevant to most of you, because I was told by my dad once that no matter how great your greatest high or how deep your deepest low, there are over 1.6 billion Chinese people who could not give a toss. I think that puts everything into a true prospective.

In the next 20 minutes or so, I am going to wax lyrical about my 30 years in this place and how things have changed so dramatically, cover a few achievements—but not too many to bore you—canvass a couple of the highs and sort of steer clear of a couple of the really deep lows that got really quite bad, make an apology or two, and, finally, pose that real question that I think we should all pose: did I make a difference?

So, first of all, a few tributes—and these are really important. I want to pay a tribute to my mum, Noreen, who is 95 years old, lives in her own house in Matamata, and will be watching this. For a lady who just goes about her daily life, will not go into an institution, sharp as a brain, calls me up and tells me that I am a completely useless sod when I do not agree with things she said. Mum, you have been amazing. I will be very careful to not to use something that my nephew used at his mother’s funeral—my sister’s funeral. He said: “Mum, you’re the greatest mum I’ve ever had.” I think I have got to be very, very careful not to fall into that trap.

My late father, Rex, served in the Battle of the River Plate, which is mentioned up on the wall over there, on the Achilles along with his brother. We grew up in Matamata on a farm, and they were great parents with what I still think are completely really top-notch values. That is all you can expect as to where you go from there.

To my wife, Raewyn—Raewyn up the back there—of 41 long-suffering years: I think the reason we have lasted 41 years is that I leave for Wellington every Tuesday and come back every Friday. She is really pleased to see me when I come home on Friday, and she is even more pleased to see me leaving on the Tuesday. So I think that is what has worked.

My son, Simon—I have got three kids. They are all adopted, so they are lucky not to get the genes. They are really going to have a chance in life of being somebody. My son, Simon, right up in the front there, is an amazing guy. He is a wordsmith—I think he came second in the world in Cambridge English exams—and he is absolutely worthwhile employing, if you are looking for someone to be a wordsmith. He actually knows where a few dead bodies are buried as well.

Now, there are a couple of for members who are not here, so I am going to try to do something. You will know that I have always been famous for doing PowerPoints. They tell me that the parliamentary cameras can do this—the twins. I have twins, a boy and a girl. This picture is of Connor, my twin son. He is currently on a tennis scholarship to South Carolina University. He is simply, as you will hopefully see by this one, if we can flick it in, just an amazing tennis player. So, Connor, I am really proud of you as well.

My daughter Brittany is a make-up artist and thinks she is pretty cool, and she is—just amazing. There is one more photo clip, and then I will do my dogs. If I thought my kids were fantastic, have a look at these two dogs. They are Waffles and Pebbles. If I am ever grumpy or hungover in the morning when I wake up, that is what I wake up to look at.

OK, a couple of secretaries. I have been here for 30 years and I think I have got the record for this. I have had the same electorate secretary for the entire 30 years, Carla. Carla is up the back of the gallery—Carla Mikkelson; just amazing. I tell you what—30 years. I mean, you get less for murder, Carla. There have been times when I have arrived at the office and she has just stared at me and gone “Oh my God! What have you done now.” Another amazing secretary here in Parliament is Bridie Cooper, up there in the gallery. She was Bridie Wilkinson for most of her life, and got married a couple of years ago. Bridie has just been the—I have worked for her for 30 years. To have one secretary in Wellington and one secretary in Auckland for 30 years means I cannot be as big a bastard as I have been accused in the media from time to time.

There are a couple of friends here whom I want to pay tribute to. John Slater—where are you hiding? I saw you over there—no, John Slater is up in the gallery. John Slater is the past-president of the National Party. We used to go out canvassing together many, many years ago. One day we decided “Let’s have a crack at taking over this party.” He got to be the president of the party and I got to be a front-bench Minister, so that was not too bad. Peter Martin, just up there behind the pole, is the electorate chairman in Pakuranga, and what an absolute stalwart he has been in the electorate for very many, many years.

I am reminded in the electorate of how important it is to get name recognition. Before I got elected the first time I was working hard, because Labour was hellishly popular in 1987 and I was not sure I could win the seat. I did everything I could. A guy came to see me and said: “I need your help.” I put hours and hours of work into it, and I thought “I’ve got him. He’s going to be a voter for me.” And then he dropped a big envelope around at my house that night, and it was addressed to Mr William Morrison. If you know, Morrison was the actual member of Parliament at the time, and William Morrison was not going to cut it when he went to vote. A couple of other close friends from Air New Zealand days—Ian Hambly, Alan Gaskin. You guys, we have had an amazing ride through life, and it has been fun.

There is a couple up here I want to point out—Ron and Jane Woodrow. These people are Wellingtonians who have provided a refuge that I could run to and hide when anything went wrong, and I think that was just about every week at one point. Jane would always cook the most amazing meals and Ron would always have the ideas about how to solve the world. Ron shares with me this amazing love of technology. When I used to come back from the States and tell Bill Birch about Bluetooth and Java and so on, I could just see it in his face: “I haven’t got a bloody clue what you’re talking about, and so what.” I was an advocate of the internet long before it even came here. I argued about how it would change our lives. We would live on it. We would shop on it. We would transact. And I am quite pleased about it.

We had Bill Gates out here and I did a few presentations while he was here. He was good enough to give me a copy of his book at the end, and written in the front of it he has got “To Maurice. You are my favourite power user. I hope the whole world learns from what you have done in New Zealand. Signed Bill.” So that is not too bad—to have Bill Gates’ signature on a book.

I had the first iPhone ever in New Zealand and I had the first iPad. I remember bringing it into the House one day, and I think Tariana Turia was more excited about it than anybody else. Others just dismissed it as another one of Williamson’s little fads. Well, you are all going to live on them now, I tell you what. With 3-D printing and driverless cars and so on, you have no idea how your world is going to change.

What a difference that was to when we came. There was no internet. There were no computers. I went to Hong Kong and bought myself a PC. I brought it down, set it up in my office up on the 3rd floor, and Sir Robert Muldoon walked past my office, stopped, backed back, and looked in at me working. All I was doing was word processing, writing a letter. He goes: “Ah, how’s the mad scientist tonight then, eh? Ah, ha, ha!”.

A few things about achievements because I think you should say them. I do not want to go on too much because—this is boring. Who cares? I was the longest-serving Minister for a whole range of portfolios. I think 15 years for the statistics portfolio, but for a number of others—longest-serving communications Minister, certainly the longest-serving building and construction Minister, and a number of others. But that really does not matter if you did not do anything.

Well, right from the moment I got here I put a member’s bill in, and drove it hard, about increasing the penalties for cruelty to animals. I have always believed in what Mahatma Gandhi said, that the degree to which a nation can be judged as having developed is the way they treat their animals. I think anybody, anyone, who can be cruel to animals really has something seriously, seriously wrong with them.

After that I did a few things. I became a Minister, and I have got some things that I am pretty proud of. I set up Pharmac in 1993, trying to implement a really good way of buying drugs without the drug companies being able to game this. I think Pharmac is one of our greatest inventions. I hope it never ever gets taken away.

But I had a couple of failures along the way. We tried—really, I am going to make sure—Simon Upton’s view, and I went with it, was that we could charge people for the hotel part of their hospital stay. When they go to hospital they are not at home, so they are not eating meals and they are not in their bed and they are not using electricity. So we could at least just bill them for that bit of it. I tell you, that was about as successful as Lord Mountbatten’s Irish holiday.

OK, moving right along. One of the thing I am really proud of is I set up the Māori broadcasting funding agency. You will know it as Te Māngai Pāho, but I called it Te Reo Whakapuaki Irirangi. OK; cool. We set up 23 Māori radio stations. This is something no one knows, and my colleagues are going to hate me when I tell them this. I actually put on the board of that two people. I am going to tell you. One was Hone Harawira, because at that time he was a radio broadcaster and I thought he brought some value to it. The other was somebody for whom you will not forgive me, and that was Annette Sykes. I had to take her off the board only a couple of years later when she advocated blowing up dams and burning down forests. But that is just a little bit along the way.

So I did things like deregulating the postal service and stopped New Zealand Post having a monopoly on carrying bloody letters. How stupid was that. But there are a few things I am really proud of. In this House in 1999 I got up and I actually tabled the Mahon report about the Erebus crash. I was at Air New Zealand. I was deeply involved in what went on. Justice Mahon got it right. It was so wrong to blame just the pilot. All of the systems failed that pilot, and to blame him alone was wrong. I was so proud to table that report, because it had never been tabled. Sir Robert had refused to have it tabled. It was tabled in this House and it is a formal view of what happened at Erebus. It was a systemic failure, not one error. And to go to lunch with Marguerite Mahon, the wife of Justice Mahon, and with Maria Collins, and to get photos out the front—just the most moving, stunning time of my life and I will never forget it.

I have had to make some pretty tough decisions. You know, I got attacked over the Crafar farms sale to Shanghai Pengxin. But the law was quite clear, that if they met the criteria they met the criteria. Prime Minister John Key came to me one day and said: “We’ve got to do something about fixing the weathertight homes.” I said: “Well, it’s not our problem.” He said: “I know.” I said: “If I go and see Bill English he will say there’s no money.” He said: “I know, but we’ve got to do it.” And we did, and we put a package together, and thousands of people have been able to get their house fixed, from that package.

SmartGate—Customs. I know there are some Customs—the previous comptroller, the current comptroller, and others—in the audience today. Martyn Dunne was a stunning Comptroller of Customs and Carolyn Tremain as his replacement is also. You are not allowed to have favourites, but Customs was by far my favourite. We have implemented technology, which means we process people in about 18 seconds flat, through the border, and it was what I think was really worthwhile.

The Maritime Transport Bill. Trevor Mallard would probably be one of the few—no, sorry, Ruth will remember it. We went, night after night, for week after week, under urgency, until 3 in the morning, voting on Plimsoll lines, on toy ships, and so on. But it was such a touchstone bill. Helen Clark said it was the most pernicious, evil, disgraceful legislation this House had ever seen, and if Labour ever got elected it would be the first to go. I am proud to say that after 9 years, not one clause of that bill got changed. Not one clause of it allowed our ships to ply the coast and do well, and bringing things like geospatial into the whole Public Service, to make sure the Public Service did not think that data should just be in tabular form any more, but actually having maps of where this occurred and how it occurred was better.

Probably my—what I think—greatest success in getting something done, but was hated beyond your wildest belief, was bringing in the photo driver’s licence. I thank very much Harry Duynhoven, who I think was here earlier—he might have gone off for drinks now. But he and about eight other Labour members crossed the floor to give me the numbers on it, because we had some of ours who were not prepared to vote.

I tell you Leighton Smith waged war against me, daily. This was evil, this was Big Brother, this was the identity card start-up and you would never—my wife, Raewyn, used to say to me “Why don’t you just give it up? I can’t get in the car without hearing them tearing you to shreds.” Well, we did it. It had the biggest drop in our road toll ever and I have never heard it raised again. That is what you have to do around this place. If it is right, you do it, you stand your ground, and, at the end of it, if it was right it will be proved to be right, and I am really pleased.

Finally, just quickly, one that I did not expect to be of any great moment was the gay marriage speech. It went to 59 countries, was translated into 19 languages, and a quick update: just in case, I got the Parliamentary Library to tell me that since it was passed we have had 1,500 Kiwis same-sex couple marriages out of 100,000 marriages during that time—so about 1.5 percent. So the world has not come to an end, we have not had the gay onslaught wipe the rest of us heterosexuals out as was claimed. To those people who sent me some of the nasty—some of the emails were great: “I hope you die of Aids, you bastard.” That was one of the nicer ones. Well, I have had a check-up before I head to the States and there is still no sign of HIV Aids at this point, so I am all right. I also checked my birth certificate and my parents were actually married on the day I was born—so not so much of a bastard, right.

OK, few regrets—yes, there are a few regrets, and I am going to do only one, or two, or five, or whatever. The one I think is the biggest regret ever is I never, ever was able to persuade my ministerial colleagues that we really should get rid of commercial television. I seriously, seriously do not know why the Government owns a commercial televisions station. Oh, I know—it is so it can promote New Zealand culture and identity. So I had a look at the programme schedule: Masterchef Australia followed by Mrs Brown’s Boys, Emmerdale Farm this afternoon, Coronation Street tonight, Instant Gardener, which I do not know, but it is a British programme of some sort, followed by Four in a Bed—you will be able to tell me more about that, Murray. You can tell me about it later. And there is The Chase and The Tipping Point—both British. How the hell is that promoting New Zealand culture, for goodness’ sake! And its value when I tried—I pleaded with Jim Bolger about it—its value back then was about four times what it is now and it is now four times what it will be, because nobody, nobody, is going to watch free-to-air ordinary TV in the future. They are going to watch it via what I think is my greatest little backroom success—and I am pleased that Sir John Key is here.

I went to John Key in 2006 after having worked very, very closely with Ron Woodrow. I mentioned Ron before—where he was a bastion I would go and hide in it—but the guy was so forward thinking in technology he rolled out CityLink, which was the big fibre optic loop in the CBD here in Wellington. He did it himself with his own money and then sold it, so he was always on about how fibre was the future. I remember talking to John and he said “Oh, you know, the budgets are tight and I don’t think you’d get it through.” So I went to some of the policy meetings and I don’t think Bill was pretty keen on it either.

Every time I went it was just struggle, struggle trying to take fibre to the premises. It was unheard of; even the Australians were only going to go fibre to the cabinet. It was just the old Russian water drip – Chinese torture. I tried to get some people from the private sector involved. One who I thought would be involved just said it was a nonsense, that it would not happen, and “You’re dreaming.”—and now he actually is a board member of Crown Fibre Holdings, so that is quite interesting. But in the end I think John Key—and I think he might admit it—and Bill English, finally, just gave in to get me to shut up. We finally put together the ultra-fast broadband package to roll out fibre, and I think it is the greatest enabler, the greatest economic enabler, that this country will have.

So, elements of pride—there was one thing I was really proud of. I thought this was amazing. When Helen Clark was inducted into the Order of New Zealand I was the Minister she requested attend in Auckland, and I did—at Government House—and I was really proud to be there. But I had to sort of offer up an apology at the time, and I will make sure I get it on record now, because we had sparred a lot before. Once in the House many years ago when I was transport Minister we were proposing building SH 20—not tunnel, but SH 20 road through Waterview. Helen got up in the House and said that that would happen over her dead body and my retort was “That would be a small price to pay for a good road.”

I also tried to get some really smart-alec little cuts against the other side, and Trevor Mallard, I am sure, will remember this day. Labour was really polling very poorly—I think it was about mid-1994, 1993. I think the poll came up with Labour on 16 percent. We sat at our what used to be procedures and thought “How do we get a question to a Minister to actually get that 16?”, because, as Mr Peters will know, you cannot ask questions unless they are actually of a ministerial responsibility.

Hon Members: Ha, ha!

Hon MAURICE WILLIAMSON: I know he does, but you cannot. OK, I thought “I know what to do.” So I said it to the team and we put it up to procedures. So the question was to me as Minister of Broadcasting: “Has he had any complaints recently about the screening on TV One last week of The Sound of Music?”. I could see that Labour and the Opposition were going “What the hell is this one?” as they worked through the question. “What are they getting at here?”, and they were stumped, absolutely stumped. So when we got to the House—I have got it all on video if you want to see, this is cool. So I got the question, “Has he had any complaints about it?” and I said “Mr Speaker, I actually have. I had a phone call from an irate Labour Party supporter who complained about the movie The Sound of Music, in particular the song “I am Sixteen Going On Seventeen’ “. The supplementary was even better: “Did the irate phone caller have any other songs they were upset about?”. I said “Indeed, Mr Speaker, there were two more songs: ‘High on the Hill I’m a Lonely Goatherd’ and ‘Farewell, Adieu to You and You and You’ “.

So I just want to finish up by saying it is time to move. In fact, I should have gone a while ago, I can see that. I am a dinosaur and I accept it. In fact there was a really good little story Bridie sent to me out of the funny file. She said you attended a primary school in your electorate many years ago and the kids all wrote a lovely letter, as they do—you know “It was great for you to come and I really enjoyed your speech.” One of the boys wrote—a little kid, only 5 or 6—”You reminded me of my favourite subject, dinosaurs.” I thought “Wow!”. Why I think I am now a dinosaur is I am completely out of tune with where I think modern thinking is—on both sides, on all sides, I am out of it.

I grew up in a farmhouse in Matamata that had scrim that moved on the walls and a potbelly stove and in winter it was bloody freezing. I am not trying to make out we were poorly off; everyone whom I lived around—that was what we lived in. Yet I hear today “It is my right to a warm, dry, insulated home.” No, it is not. Actually, every right you have you have got to earn it, and this idea that “I should have it, no matter what.” in my view is wrong. We did not even have single glazing. Some of the windows did not close properly, so we just had nice draughts of air coming through.

Similarly with regards to—and I know this will get Sue Moroney really upset—the same thing to do with family, child support stuff for the babies when they are being born. Raewyn and I spent quite some time working out before we started a family how we would financially do it before she gave up working at Air New Zealand. The idea that someone would ever pay for us to do that just does not swing for me. I am not trying to upset you; because it is upsetting them as well. It is just something that—I am from the past, I should be back in the primeval swamp, and that is where I am going.

I do really lament—and I was so hoping I would have at least one target, they are not there, the journalist fraternity. When I came here journalists were on about substance, they were on about why the Government had done something, they would hold you to account for spending, etc. Now it is just unbelievable. Twenty-one years ago, almost to the day, in this House, David Lange gave a great speech, as he was leaving—his valedictory. He said “I can’t stand it anymore. I’m getting out before where the journalist fraternity is going in this world gets to me.” He said this: “I picked up a magazine at Auckland Airport yesterday and it said ‘Candidate fights life-threatening addiction’.” You can check this in Hansard if you do not believe it. “‘Candidate fights life-threatening addiction'” said David. He said “I was very intrigued with that, and when I opened it up it said that Pam Corkery was quitting smoking.” I will try to do the voice: “Good heavens!” said David. “What next? Next week we’ll be seeing ‘How I licked athlete’s foot’ by Pam Corkery”.

I simply agree with him. When TV3 drops Campbell Live but brings on some Scout programme about Rachel Glucina and the gossip columnist and I feel I lost the plot here. Something has gone wrong. Vaughan Jones, the top New Zealand mathematician, who has got a Fields Medal gets no mention even though he is the top man in the world, but we now know about Kim Kardashian almost nightly and her $50 million arse—I think his name is Kanye.

So that test I have always applied is “Will New Zealanders be better off?”. I will not go through a couple of the little stories here, but I have to say some of them were amazing. I had a guy in St Heliers who had an alien spaceship crash through his roof. He wanted me to come and help but he had donned a helmet and had slipper on. He had put a trampoline over the house so that the neighbours would not know it, the alien was locked in the bathroom but was eating the cellulose from the wallpaper—”Please help if you can, Mr Williamson.” and, as you will be aware, I probably did not do much to do that.

So that is it for me. I want to finish with a lovely quote from Edmund Burke, the British politician who said: “Your representative owes you not his industry only but his judgment and he betrays you instead of serving you if he sacrifices it to your opinion.” So I have always held the North Star. I have always held the North Star, which is something to guide you by, which is for navigation: what is right, what is wrong, what matters, what does not, and putting that test on things. For me, it is about freedom of the individual, it is about rewarding individual effort, it is about that libertarian view of “As long as you are of age of consent, and you are not causing damage to any other person, then I believe you’ve got a right to do it.” So I voted on the liberal side of everything. God knows, back in the 80s the attacks we came under for allowing the shops to open on a weekend. Jim Knox said: “It’s the most evil thing and it’ll be the end of families, and if you open the shops on a Saturday, you know it won’t be long before they’re open on a Sunday as well.” And he was dead right. He was a visionary, that Jim Knox.

But I am a very strong market, I am a very strong right wing, and when it comes to the welfare State, I am a fan of it being a hand up but not a hand out. I am a fan of it being a safety net and not a trampoline. So my North Star is probably the exact 180 degrees reverse of what Metiria Turei believes in terms of what is right and wrong with the welfare State.

But it is time to go. I am off to sunny California. I have got songs in my head, I have got the chord patterning to the Eagles’ “Hotel California”: “You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave”. Well, I am leaving. I tell you, I am leaving and I am looking so forward to it. It has been a great ride, there have been a lot of ups and downs, we have had a wonderful time, and I have had some wonderful people to share the journey. Thank you so much.