If you want to create and foster a thriving black market then this is the way to do it

There is nothing like stupidity when it is academic stupidity, mixed with political meddling.

Smokers might need to travel to the next town to buy a pack of ciggies by 2022, if the Government accepts drastic recommendations made by a group of health experts. The group, backed by Dame Tariana Turia, also proposes a cut-off birthdate for purchasing tobacco, which would mean future generations would never be permitted to buy cigarettes. […] One of the five key strategies is to cap the number of tobacco retailers at 300. New Zealand has more than 550 officially recognised towns and cities, so the recommendation would mean many population centres would miss out. Project leader Richard Edwards, a University of Otago professor, said: “At the moment there are about 6500 retailers. We’re suggesting that’s not good, and want to stop that.” […] Another strategy would see the current purchasing age of 18 increased gradually every year, starting from December 2022. “That means people born after a certain date won’t be able to purchase cigarettes, and they’ll never be able to purchase cigarettes,” Edwards said.

These people have obviously never heard of the blackmarket.

Just because they propose and presumably want a law outlawing the selling of cigarettes to people born after a certain date doesn’t mean that those people can’t get tobacco products.

These people are like rust, they never sleep, they said they were done after plain packaging…now they are moving to full on bans.

Once they really are done with tobacco they will move to banning and limiting retail products with sugar, fat or whatever THEY decide is bad for YOU.

Tax and GST on tobacco generated about $1.3 billion in 2008-09, and Edwards conceded that far outweighed the direct health costs of about $400m for treating smoking-related diseases.

Winston really does have a point when it comes to the excesses of taxation on tobacco products.

For all those out there thinking this is good, just wait until they come for your legal product that you make, use, or enjoy. They won’t stop until they have total control.

And if you dare challenge them then Kiwiblog commenter peterwn explains what happens:

They may be health experts, and they may be mediocre lobbyists, but they are two narrow minded to take a broad workable approach to such issues. In particular they cannot figure the potential consequences of their proposals. And then they get angry when commentators trash their proposals or accuse them of cost ineffective actions (like attending overseas conferences) or inappropriate actions like lobbing public servants to lobby ministers and other politicians. They get so angry they go screaming off to a judge to ‘do something about it’. Three of them have defamation cases pending against a blogger and will be coming to a High Court near you (just kidding about ‘near you’) soon.

And I am that blogger, being sued for calling them out for their bullshit.

