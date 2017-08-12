If you want proof Labour ordered the hit on the fraudster then look at what Kelvin Davis is saying now

Labour were the ones who took out Metiria Turei, in a Red on Green hit job.

Now they are gloating about it. Witness Kelvin Davis:

Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis says the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Greens is still on, despite the party’s descent into chaos. James Shaw is the party’s sole leader following the departure of Metiria Turei, and one of the two MPs who quit on Monday wants back in now she’s gone. Potential leadership contender Julie Anne Genter lost her cool when asked on Thursday afternoon if she’d be putting her hand up for Ms Turei’s job. Appearing on The AM Show alongside Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett, Mr Davis said the turmoil hasn’t affected the MOU. “That memorandum of understanding, all it means is that when Jacinda Ardern is Prime Minister on the 24th of September, she picks up the phone and the first call goes to whoever’s left standing in the Greens – I assume James Shaw.”

Labour smashed the Greens, and now they are gloating about it.

Ms Bennett said it was a “horrible situation” for the party, but she wouldn’t “dance on [Ms Turei’s] grave”. “She’s made her decision now, and I hope she can regroup with her family. I think enough’s been said, to be quite honest.” Ms Bennett said it was no one’s fault but Ms Turei’s own for “opening that door” into her past. “Once you do that, other people are involved and it gets really messy.” She has repeatedly insisted during her own time spent on the benefit, she never “deliberately” misled Work and Income.

I’m not surprised she won’t dance on her grave, probably because of what is coming her way.

Mr Davis said Ms Turei’s resignation hasn’t damaged Labour. The latest Newshub-Reid Research poll showed Labour surging under new leader Jacinda Ardern, both NZ First and the Greens bleeding support. “It’s better to be on 33 percent than 23 percent, but we know that we’ve got work to do still,” said Mr Davis.

Labour think they are going to go higher…we shall see.

Meanwhile, they are clearly demonstrating that a Labour government will have the Greens and we’ve now seen how well they play together.

The funny thing is Kelvin Davis has forgotten how he got elected, and let me tell you it wasn’t because of his dynamic personality. He’d have some explaining to do if it ever got out…and who was involved, especially since his party stills bangs on about Dirty Politics.

-Newshub