Wellington rate payers are paying for Cr Andy Foster’s tilt at becoming an MP

The Taxpayers’ Union can reveal that Wellington City Councillor, Andy Foster has made extensive use of ratepayer funded IT and communications recourses as part of his efforts to stand for Parliament with New Zealand First.
“We’ve received several complaints, including from a concerned insider at the Council, for what appears to be a total disregard of the rules around using Council recourses for election campaigning,” says Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union. “Earlier this week we wrote to the Council’s CEO, asking him to explain what is going on and how why the Council are effectively subsidising Cr Foster and his NZ First campaign.”
“It appears Cr Foster’s is totally disregarding the rules. Our members have even seen him use his ratepayer funded laptop at election meetings for NZ First business. That is simply not allowed.”
No. But then it’s done all the time. And it continues to be done all the time because the repercussions are essentially Nil.
You have to get really creative to even be charged for violating the Electoral Act. Getting a conviction really needs you to be stuffing around with ballot papers.
– TUNZ
