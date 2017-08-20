If Whaleoil was based in Germany we would all be in prison right now

Whaleoil is already the lone voice of reason on some issues and despite complaints to the Human Rights Commission over a political cartoon about child abuse and the constant low-level buzz of offended Leftists we have never been threatened with jail for expressing an opinion, publishing a cartoon or for publishing historical photos.

In Germany, a journalist has been sentenced to six months in jail for publishing a historic photo. We have previously published ourselves on Whaleoil other photos that also show the meeting between Hitler and the Grand Mufti.

GERMANY – A district court in Munich earlier today sentenced German journalist Michael Stürzenberger to six months in jail and an additional 100 hours of charitable work for publishing this photo in his Facebook timeline.

It shows Adolf Hitler and Amin al-Husseini, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, shaking hands in 1941 in Berlin.

Along with the photo, he had written a review of an article in the Süddeutsche Zeitung, ‘Hakenkreuz und Halbmond’ (“Swastika and Crescent Moon”) about the National Socialists’ admiration for Islam, and mentioned his own review of that Süddeutsche article in PI-News. For this post, in particular the photo, the court found Stürzenberger guilty of “disseminating propaganda of anti-constitutional organizations”.

Prosecution had accused Stürzenberger of “inciting hatred towards Islam” and “denigrating Islam” by publishing the photo. A superficial onlooker, prosecution argued, could not know that this black and white photo in Stürzenberger’s timeline was a historical document. According to PI-News, the sentence might be given as a suspended sentence for three and a half years.

As an ex-history teacher, I am horrified on so many levels. In America, historical statues are being torn down and the next step will be re writing history. Facts are now seen as something that can incite hatred. What’s next? Will history teachers telling the truth about the Holocaust be prosecuted for inciting hatred against Germans and Nazis?

It is a fact that the Mufti met with Hitler and it is a fact that they discussed how best to get rid of the Jews. Hitler originally wanted to kick them out of Germany but the Mufti didn’t want Jewish refugees returning to their indigenous homeland so he ” suggested” the final solution ( genocide) to Hitler. How much influence his advice had on Hitler we cannot know for certain but it was not long after his visit that Hitler put the final solution into practice.

If anyone wants to send me to prison for pointing out that historical fact they are welcome to try. New Zealand (so far at least) has not yet descended into the horror of an Islamic State. Germany, on the other hand, is well on its way to being Sharia compliant. Someone needs to tell those free-speech hating lunatics that facts don’t care about your feelings.

Thank you Ava Lon for translating Stürzenberger’s original FB post: “The realization that Islam is a fascist ideology was made presentable two years ago by the Egyptian political scientist Hamed Abdel-Samad with his book Islamic Fascism. Even though this was already clear to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (“The Koran is the Mein Kampf of the Prophet Mohammed”), but political correctness has long prevented this fact from being openly stated. The Bavarian interior minister Joachim Herrmann has now also jumped on that train and compares Mein Kampf with the warlike announcements of the Islamic state that can be read on the Internet. From there to the Koran is only a small step, which he doesn’t dare yet take. The Süddeutsche Zeitung, in an article on Friday, describes the Nazi pact with Islam and also quotes important statements by Himmler and Hitler. More information at Politically Incorrect.”

-vladtepesblog

Because Germany is prepared to imprison a journalist for having an opinion and for publishing a historical photo on facebook I would love to see this post or the photo at least shared by as many people as possible on Facebook and other social media. For every one of us that they smack down and silence a thousand of us should stand up and scream what they want to be hidden from the roof tops.