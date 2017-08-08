Whaleoil Poll Result: 2017 National Party voting intention (July)

We’ve run five previous polls, roughly one a month since February. This was the result yesterday.

Here is the progression of results

Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Other 5 5 4 5 5 4 3 WILL vote National again 53 55 48 52 57 55 68 MIGHT vote National again 23 21 20 17 15 16 13 WON’T vote National again 19 19 28 26 23 25 16

This was from a 1900+ voter sample*. The voters are Whaleoil readers. This poll follows the Metiria Turei riding high in the media on the WINZ fraud announcement and subsequent public poll boost, and Andrew Little stepping down as Labour Leader in favour of Jacinda Ardern. National have made several policy announcements , but are largely drowned out by the Green and Labour media storms.

Based on this non-scientific but strongly indicative Whaleoil poll, National will get 43-45% of the party vote in September, depending on the proportion of wasted votes being distributed from parties such as TOP and the Conservatives which will not make it to parliament.

People who were confident that National would be returned as part of a government were toying with an ACT or NZ First protest vote. Recent developments have seen a significant shift in this vote going back to National. The “won’t” vote for National again has dropped significantly (showing that some of our readers aren’t as determined as they thought they were). More voters are now considering the “better be safe than sorry” approach, also known as “better the Devil you know”.

At this stage, Whaleoil predicts a minority government of National, Maori Party, United Future and ACT. NZ First will remain outside of government but will offer a Confidence and Supply agreement for a significant list of policy concessions.

* sample sizes: Feb 1900+, Mar 1800+, Apr 1900+, May 1900+, Jun 1600+, Jul 1600+, Aug 1900+