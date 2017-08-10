Whaleoil’s campaign against poverty

Whaleoil hates poverty and with so many big mouths on our staff to feed we do not want to be “forced” to break the law in order to maintain our (generally) salad dodging life style. As Whaleoil’s ” fearless and honest” co-blogger I am “courageously” going to share my sad tale of woe with you all to start a conversation about subscriptions.

We are the new media site that speaks “truth to power.”

Whaleoil has always ” tried to represent the “voiceless righties” so I am telling my sad story so that more readers will subscribe in order to prevent Whaleoil being faced with the worse crime of living within our means. Yes, it is true that we have enough subscriptions to get by but don’t we deserve more than that?

We deserve and are “entitled” to have time off to promote silly political parties and to dress up in silly costumes and prance around with our mates. Why should we miss out on a full and exciting social life just because a business like this one requires us to work really hard 7 days a week?

Some of you might say that we have supportive families and that we made our bed so we need to lie in it. I say that you do not want to “force” us into a situation where we have to choose between working for a living and breaking the law in order to be able to afford duck down pillows for our bed. I am not doing this for Whaleoil but for all the overworked, under subscribed blogs out there that struggle every day to crowd fund mugs and podcasting equipment. Think what a better world it would be if every single one of our hundreds of thousands of readers subscribed?

I would be able to buy the car of my dreams.

We would be able to buy Pete’s dream car for staff outings.

And Cam would finally get to own one of these bad boys!

Make our wildest capitalist dreams come true….