Whaleoil’s Election Wish List

Peter Dunne to be defeated in Ohariu

Originally a Labour MP, he quickly found the secret to political survival was to suck up to whoever was in power. Remarkably, he’s still overtly supported by the National party after voting against them many, many times. More critically, the grand-standing against the RMA reforms that in the end caused National to have to make a deal with Maori by giving every non-Maori New Zealander’s birth rights away in perpetuity.

For Trevor Mallard to miss coming back on the list

Enough already. Labour needs new blood, and he’s as stale as they come. Mostly just someone who wanted to be the minister of sport for all the free games and taxpayer funded travel to overseas fixtures. More recently set his sights on wanting to be Speaker of the House. Unacceptable, when you were censured for punching another MP in an unprovoked manner. Not really been relevant, or effective, since wanting to resurrect the Moa. Let him go the way of the political Moa

Kelvin Davis to be defeated in Te Tai Tokerau

Kelvin’s support last election was largely from strategic National voters that wanted to rinse Hone Harewira because of his overt deal with Kim Dotcom in the failed Internet/Mana venture. It is highly unlikely the minister for New Zealand criminals in Australia has won enough of people’s hearts in the three years since he became their MP. He may be Maori, but he’s not as brown or as bolshy as Hone. Having got himself a survival life line as the only Maori MP with a high list place care of the Labour party constitution requiring a deputy leader on number two of the list, he may be one of the few to survive the coming “list cull”. A terrible public orator and unlikeable being interviewed on TV, he’s probably National’s best chance at staying in government.

The media find some self-respect and ignore Jacinda’s smile for the last few weeks of the election period

If only we could plug her into the national grid; Jacinda could power Auckland with that smile. The 33% poll number was one of relief and joy at the departure of “Angry”. A label he tried to own, but the problem was that it wasn’t righteous anger. He was just coming off as a surly contrary man. Jacinda is the other side of that coin. Positivity. But the lack of substance is becoming obvious to the public, and it is unlikely she will make it through the next six weeks without a major embarrassment. 25%, perhaps 27% will be her admirable result. People will owe her their jobs for another three years. None of them will be common voters.

The Green party vote disintegrates below the 5% MMP margin

Adjectives are thrown about excessively in politics, and the media will overuse them. But toxic has always applied to the New Zealand Green party. Not even their closest ideological ally, the Labour party, wants to govern with them. They have been taking up space in Parliament and achieved nothing. Every election 10% of the population throw their vote away by voting Green while hoping that this time, they will be part of a government. With Metiria’s swan song and Shaw’s incompetence in handling the fallout, current professional polling has them all out of a job.

Te Ururoa Flavell holds on to Waiariki

In spite of National’s willingness to buy off the upper and middle-class Maori voters by keeping the Maori party well resourced with lots of cash-draining funds through programmes and other Maori-only “investment”, at least it keeps the centre-right Maori voter out of the hands of Labour. This election could be spectacular in the sense that it will claim UnitedFuture, the Greens and the Maori party as political corpses that never really produced anything useful. But from the Maori voters’ perspective, the Maori party have punched above their weight.

New Zealand First to enter coalition government with National

Even the left is willing to hold their noses and have Winston boost them into government. But with a crashing Green vote, and a waning Jacinda Effect, NZ First may not even have enough to choose to form a government without National. Winston is a cunning old fox. He won’t want to work too hard, and he will lock in enough pork to hand out and take credit for. NZ Firsts’ return 3 years from now is all but guaranteed.