What a boob

I can’t stand the sanctimoniousness of society. The same people that will have told her she can’t breastfeed in a museum would go home and see more boobs on TV before bedtime.
But here’s the true irony. I can’t even bring you these images without deliberately turning off the advertising on this page. Because someone will complain and it will then put our advertising income at risk as does actually breach decency standards.
We are genuinely living in parallel universes when we can not publish images of renaisance art or a woman breastfeeding a child.
– Twitter, via Stuff
