What would you do, if you could Let’s do it?

You can photoshop your own top slogan. Doesn’t need to be that tidy. We’ll choose the best ideas and will cycle them on Whaleoil posts.

You can also use the meme generator, here. Just empty the top line, and then enter your text in the bottom line. Use the corners of the text entry box to resize it and move it to the right location. Here’s an example of how it looks before you enter the text:

And then show us your results in the comments. As I said, the best ones will be re-done in the right font, and used on Whaleoil posts.

Keep it short. It’s a slogan, not a mission statement.

Moderator warning: these must pass our commenting rules. You know the rest.