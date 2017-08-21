Where are we at with the polls?

In the last two weeks we have had three polls, the Roy Morgan, the 1News/Colmar Brunton and the Newshub/Reid Research polls.

The left wing are all cock-a-hoop about the polls as if one single poll or indeed three polls taken on similar timeframes echo what is reality.

But what do they really say.

Simon Lusk and I talked about polling. in our podcast, with Peter Ellis. Here it is again so you can remind yourself of what he was saying about polls and probability.

Now that you have refreshed your memory, let’s look at what Peter’s models are telling us with the probability of various solutions for government.

What chance does the government present arrangements have of forming a government?

As you can see the chance of current coalition partners forming a government is just 35%.

Can Labour form a government with just the Greens?

The model says that isn’t possible, and even more so if the Greens slide under 5%. So, no chance really of a Labour/Green government. But, what about just Labour and and NZ First?

That is zero as well. The only way Labour can govern and get any chance of that occurring is if Labour, NZ First AND the Greens get together.

That is a 53% chance, so better than the existing governing arrangements and partners, which is just 35%.

There is one more scenario, one the media never talk about. That is a National/NZ First government. What are the chances of them being able to muster more than 50% of the votes?





It is the only solution that will definitely get over 50% of the seats in parliament. There is no emption in this, simply statistics. The model says this solution has 100% of being right, while an alternative Labour/NZ First/Greens government has only a 53% chance of occurring.

Now, that doesn’t mean a Labour/NZ First/Greens government can’t make, it clearly can, it just has a 53% chance of making it. For the left-wing that is at least much higher than the current governing arrangement making it.

One thing is absolutely certain, and that is that Winston Peters is going to be the only person in a position to dictate who will enjoy supply and confidence in the house. No one else.

-Peter’s Stats Blog