Will Little survive caucus?

Word from within Labour is that there is a reluctant coup underway.

Labour’s caucus didn’t want a coup, they wanted Andrew Little to take all the heat for the pending election failure. But Andrew Little admitted on the weekend to wanting to quit, that has all the hallmarks of a loser. What is truly sad is he tried to throw in the towel but it got caught on the ropes.

No one wants the job, it is a poisoned chalice. Jacinda Ardern has told us all she is stressed and can’t really cope with being deputy Loser Leader, so she is very reluctant. She is ahead of Andrew Little in the polls though:

With Andrew Little’s leadership of the Labour Party in doubt, Jacinda Ardern has leapfrogged him in the Preferred Prime Minister stakes – again. While Mr Little has held fairly steady, up by just 0.1 percent and settling at 7.1 percent, Ms Ardern has leapfrogged him once more, jumping 1.8 percent to sit at 8.7 percent. It’s the second time Ms Ardern has overtaken her leader. When she was first announced as deputy, she came in at 10.5 percent – more than 2 points ahead of her leader. She then took a dip down to sit almost level with her boss, but has since rebounded back up. But Ms Ardern is standing beside her leader – at least until the election, she says. “I’m his deputy, I’m ready to work alongside him to take us through to the election,” she told Newshub. Ms Ardern said Mr Little had discussed poll results with her, but she was continuing to support him as leader. “[There’s] no plan B. I’ve given Andrew my absolute support as deputy and I’ll keep doing that,” she said. Mr Little has been struggling in the polls and earlier on Monday, admitted he’d spoken to the party’s senior MPs about whether he should resign.

Apart from leaving Andrew Little in place, the fastest way to tank Labour’s vote is to have a coup.

Word has it that Jacinda Ardern doesn’t want blood on her hands and wants Little to resign. Being squeamish isn’t really a good quality for someone wanting to lead a party. She should leap in there, gut him like a trout, take his head and hold it up to caucus and show what a real leader is.

It is literally a hospital pass, but what is abundantly clear is that there is no, never has been, and never will be a Jacinda Effect.

Sad!

