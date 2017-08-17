We will remember them: Vietnam commemorations

Vietnam Veterans’ Day will be commemorated on Friday at the National War Memorial, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, Chief Executive Paul James said.

“Sometimes referred to as the Second Indo-China War or the American War the conflict lasted from about 1960 until 1975 with more than 3000 New Zealand military and civilian personnel serving,” Paul James said.

“Described as the longest and most contentious military experience of the 20th century 37 men died while on active service and 187 were wounded. Two civilians serving with the New Zealand (Civilian) Surgical and New Zealand Red Cross teams also lost their lives.

“Friday’s ceremony will be attended by the Minister of Veterans’ Affairs, Hon David Bennett, Vietnam War veterans, representatives from other veteran organisations, members of the diplomatic corps and members of the New Zealand Defence Force.

“The commemoration will include laying wreaths to remember the New Zealanders who served and died, reading the names on the Roll of Honour and the Last Post.

“Members of the public are welcome to attend the commemoration which begins at 11.00am.